Falcons Fall Continues in NFL.com Week 15 Power Rankings
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four straight. So, unsurprisingly, the team has fallen on NFL power rankings across the internet.
On the NFL.com's power rankings ahead of Week 15, the Falcons didn't drop as much as maybe fans would have predicted after the 42-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But they did fall one spot to No. 20 overall on the rankings.
"Kirk Cousins had another rough statistical outing against the Vikings, throwing two more picks (and he could have had at least one more), running his four-game TD-to-INT ratio to 0:8," wrote NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "Cousins had some big throws, and it was an even game prior to the Vikings’ fourth-quarter avalanche, but all of that remains window dressing for an increasingly concerning situation.
"The Falcons' four straight losses have dropped them below .500, with their chance to make the playoffs slipping under 40% -- they've endured quite the fall since their 6-3 start, which included a season sweep of the Bucs. Can the Falcons find a way back into the postseason picture? It might require winning four straight and having Tampa Bay stumble a bit. But it also might require turning toMichael Penix Jr. down the home stretch."
The Falcons, though, won't turn to Penix this week. Head coach Raheem Morris has told reporters multiple times that Cousins will remain the team's starter.
Also after the blowout loss to the Vikings, the Falcons locker room still expressed confidence in Cousins.
Edholm seems to be in favor of turning to Penix. But other pundits are more in favor of staying with Cousins. ESPN's Bill Barnwell detailed in an article Monday how Cousins has been a little unlucky as of late against a tough schedule. SI.com's Conor Orr argued in a column Sunday night that Atlanta's issues stem much greater than just who plays quarterback.
Either way, the Falcons have to start winning again soon. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sat at No. 14 on the NFL.com Week 15 power rankings, have taken over first place in the NFC South.
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers were at No. 23 and No. 25, respectively, on the power rankings.