Falcons Named Potential Suitor for 2-Time Champion LB
After finishing 23rd in both points and yards allowed defensively, the Atlanta Falcons could use defensive upgrades nearly across the board. The Falcons defense was also 21st in yards yielded per pass attempt, 29th in opposing quarterback passer rating and 31st in sacks during the 2024 season.
That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox projected free agents from all three levels of defense to be potential targets for the Falcons. At linebacker, Knox argued Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot could pursue Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.
"Bolton is a bit undersized (5'11", 237 lbs) and lacks elite athleticism, so he won't be a fit for every team. However, those looking for a throwback downhill defender at the second level could fall in love with his game tape," wrote Knox.
"With just $7.0 million in projected cap space, the Falcons won't be as financially flexible. However, Bolton would be a prized addition for a defense that lacked playmakers in the back seven this past season."
Knox also named the Los Angeles Chargers as a top potential suitor for Bolton on Jan. 8.
It's officially the offseason for the Falcons, so they are going to be linked to several different free agents that aren't going to come to Atlanta. There's a reason this part of the NFL calendar is sometimes referred to as the "silly season."
But Knox is correct that the Falcons are likely to have limited cap space this offseason. That means they will have to be calculated with how they spend money.
With that in mind, Bolton to the Falcons seems like a long shot, especially because it's not clear he offers much Atlanta doesn't already have at linebacker.
Kaden Elliss isn't a household name, but the 29-year-old linebacker had another strong season, particularly in the pass rush, for the Falcons. He recorded all five of his sacks during the 2024 campaign after Halloween. Elliss also posted double-digit tackles in seven of the last nine games.
Although his season largely went unnoticed nationally, he offers the Falcons that playmaking ability Knox argued they lack.
When healthy Troy Andersen and Nathan Landman were solid again at linebacker for Atlanta too. Landman is a free agent this offseason but a restricted free agent. He probably won't cost much to return.
The Elliss-Andersen-Landman trio isn't going to receive any votes for the NFL's best inside linebacker corps. But it's an above average group, and Bolton does a lot of the same things well as those other three players.
Knox suggested Bolton's weakness was in pass coverage. Interestingly, according to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Elliss, Andersen and Landman were even worse in coverage than Bolton this past season.
Meanwhile, Bolton posted a strong grade in run defense. But that's an area where Elliss and Landman excel too.
The Falcons should look to add depth everywhere on their roster this offseason. But given the potential salary cap restrictions and similarities in style of play, Bolton is a questionable fit for the Falcons.