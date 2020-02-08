About the Falcon Report
Terence Moore
I'm Terence Moore, the new overseer of the site.
Few Atlanta journalists have covered the Falcons longer than me. I came to town in January 1985, when Dan Henning was in charge of the team. I've followed them up close and personal since then, ranging from their slew of shaky times to Deion's Prime Time rise to a couple of Super Bowl trips to the Michael Vick years to the present era of transition.
I've got a splendid group of writers, led by Managing Editor Christopher Smitherman II and Site Editor Zach Hood.
We'll give you the best of Falcons coverage anywhere through articles, videos, podcasts, charts, graphs and so many other entities to keep you informed at all times and entertained during many times
Enjoy.
OUR WRITERS
Malik Brown
Christian Crittenden
Dave Holcomb
Zach Hood
Jeremy Johnson
Rashad Milligan
Brady Pfister
Chris Vinel