Falcons Camp: Roster Battles; Rookie Kyle Pitts Is Thriving

When the Atlanta Falcons made Kyle Pitts the fourth-overall selection in April's draft, the team knew it was getting a superstar.

We are already seeing flashes of that superstar just a little over a week into training camp.

With Julio Jones leaving Atlanta for Tennessee in the offseason, it's important for Matt Ryan to be able to have that target that will grab the football no matter how it comes to him. Pitts is that guy.

The fact that he's a tight end and a rookie at that makes him that much more intriguing.

If Pitts is doing this just a week or so into training camp, imagine what he will be able to do when the season begins or when he's old enough to buy a drink at the bar (Pitts turns 21 in October.)

The sky is the limit with Pitts and it's fascinating to watch his skill at such a high level in the infancy stages of his career.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman and guest Kevin Knight share their insights and observations from the first few days of Falcons training camp.

The guys also give their first impressions on Pitts in training camp and dive into some roster competitions going on with the offense during the early practices.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons."

