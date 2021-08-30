LISTEN: Franks vs. Rosen - Who Should Be Falcons' Backup QB?

Locked On Falcons: Rapid Reaction to Falcons 19-10 Preseason Loss to the Browns

As the Atlanta Falcons lost their preseason finale to the Cleveland Browns, Josh Rosen was just getting started.

Rosen, a former Top 10 selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, made his debut Sunday night after being signed by the Falcons earlier this week.

Rosen signed after being released by the San Francisco 49ers in the wake of A.J. McCarron's torn ACL, suffered in Atlanta's second preseason game.

The Falcons must decide whether to keep Rosen or rookie Feleipe Franks on the 53-man roster.

The team could opt to keep both quarterbacks and designate one as the official backup.

Franks started the preseason finale, completing 5 of 8 for 66 yards, while Rosen completed 9 of 18 for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Rosen is the more experienced of the two, but Franks has been in camp longer and is more familiar with the team.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman talks about the last few remaining roster spots up for grabs, including the ongoing battle between Rosen and Franks to be the backup quarterback.

He discusses how both teams were selective with their usage of starters before handing out grades for the Falcons offense, defense and special teams.

He also talks about whether the team will regret not playing their starters more this preseason.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

