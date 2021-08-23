LISTEN: What Should Falcons Do After A.J. McCarron Injury?

After the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Miami Dolphins Saturday night, reality began to set in that backup quarterback A.J. McCarron's injury would sideline him for the rest of the season.

A torn ACL seemed likely at the time of injury, and an MRI confirmed that news Sunday.

The team has a few options in how it can look to replace McCarron.

The Falcons could move its third-string quarterback, rookie Feleipe Franks, to Ryan's primary backup. Franks was 4-for-9 with 46 yards and a touchdown following McCarron's injury. While it would be the status quo to stick with who has been running with the team in camp, Franks is an undrafted rookie and an injury away from being the only option under center, which is a lot of responsibility and a risk to hand the keys to someone that young and green.

The team could look elsewhere and trade for another quarterback, perhaps someone that is familiar with the Falcons or Titans like Kurt Benkert of the Green Bay Packers or Logan Woodside, who is familiar with head coach Arthur Smith from their time together in Tennessee.

Behind the third door is a free agent veteran option. Josh Rosen, a former top-10 pick, was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers and could figure into the backup role. Ryan Finley, who was released by the Houston Texans earlier this offseason, has started four games for the Cincinnati Bengals in the past two seasons.

None of these options sound super appealing, but a contingency plan is needed in case Ryan goes down and the team must act fast.

