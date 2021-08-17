LISTEN: Matt Ryan - Start Or Sit vs. Dolphins?

Locked On Falcons: Should Matt Ryan and the Falcons Starters Play vs. Miami?

Out of the 32 projected starting quarterbacks in the NFL, just 10 saw action in the first week of the NFL Preseason.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was one of the 22 projected starters that did not play in the preseason-opening games.

Usually that number increases once the teams hit the second week to give a team live reps against a real opponent in pads, but not every team abides by those rules. The team might want to give Ryan those reps with a new offense to learn and some new friends on offense like rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Mike Davis.

But the last thing you want to see is a Trent Green-like injury that loses your starting quarterback for the season in a game that does not count.

So, this poses a true debate.

Should the Falcons start or sit Ryan ahead of this weekend's game or should the team give rookie Feleipe Franks or veteran A.J. McCarron the start?

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman questions whether or not the team should be looking to play their starters later this week vs. the Dolphins.

He also discusses the two cuts made on Monday before diving into rookie Jalen Mayfield's move from tackle to guard and whether that'll help solve the team's offensive line concerns.

Then, Aaron breaks down if Coach Smith's play-calling will help mask some of the team's pass protection woes.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

