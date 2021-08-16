LISTEN: Why Didn't Falcons Rookie Kyle Pitts Play?

Locked On Falcons: Preseason Stock Report - Which Falcons Helped or Hurt Their Roster Chances In the Titans Loss?

Several high-profile rookies made their NFL debuts this weekend with all 32 teams in action over the past few days.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence laced up for the first time in the NFL, completing a successful drive. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson also got his first taste of the NFL.

Some rookies even found the end zone, including San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, who launched an 80-yard bomb for his first career (preseason) touchdown and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who gave fans a glimmer of hope and positive vibes for the future.

Unfortunately for Atlanta Falcons fans, they could not bask in the glory of seeing their highly-touted rookie suit up this weekend for his potential NFL debut.

Head coach Arthur Smith explained his reasoning for leaving his first-round draft pick on the bench, citing that Kyle Pitts is "right on schedule."

That has to be a good sign, but it would have been nice to see No. 8 trot on out there, even if it is just a preseason game.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman touching upon the feelings many Falcons fans have with not being able to see Pitts in his preseason debut.

He also discusses the roster moves the team made ahead of 85-man cutdown on Tuesday.

Aaron also addresses the ongoing concerns regarding the team's depth at several positions on offense, including quarterback and the offensive line, before looking at the defense.

On defense, he breaks down the move of Foye Oluokun to middle linebacker and second-round pick Richie Grant's outlook for the season.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

