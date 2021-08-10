Falcons Camp: Key Player Returns to Offense

Kaleb McGary has been a crucial part of the Atlanta Falcons' offense since he entered the league in 2019.

The Falcons so wanted McGary that they traded back into the first round in that year's draft to select him, even after taking another offensive lineman, Chris Lindstrom, 13 picks earlier. It was well worth it.

McGary has played in all but three games during his career with the Falcons, so it definitely alarmed the team when he was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp.

It's never ideal when a starter goes down, especially a right tackle for a team that's looking to implement a new offense with Arthur Smith taking over as head coach.

McGary's injury prompted the Falcons to consider maneuvering two rookies into the starting lineup by moving third-round pick Jalen Mayfield from left guard to right tackle, and inserting fourth-round pick Drew Dalman at left guard.

However, McGary's return with just a little over a month before the season begins could be enough time to go with the team's original plans of starting McGary at right tackle. And, yes, that is a deep sigh of relief coming from Falcons' camp.

