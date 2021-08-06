Falcons Podcast: How Many Rookies Will Start On The Offensive Line?

Locked On Falcons: Atlanta Could Start Two Rookies On The Offensive Line This Year

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons made a bold move in the first round. After drafting Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th overall pick, they traded back into the first round at 31 to take ... another offensive lineman.

This time, the pick was Washington tackle Kaleb McGary, and with that choice the Falcons began to double down and put its plan into motion to start two rookies on the offensive line.

Just two years later, are the Falcons following the same blueprint?

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Falcons addressed offensive-line depth in the third and fourth rounds, taking Jalen Mayfield out of Michigan and interior lineman Drew Dalman out of Stanford.

The benefit of selecting Mayfield is that he can play both inside and outside, so the original plan was to stick him at left guard next to Jake Matthews, while Lindstrom and McGary would hold down the fort on the right side.

However, McGary finds himself on the PUP list to start camp and has yet to practice with the team. This could force the Falcons to kick Mayfield out to right tackle and slot Dalman into Mayfield's vacated left guard spot, meaning two rookies would start on the O-line for the second time in three years.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman looks at the Falcons offensive line, and whether or not they are due to start a pair of rookies and how that will impact the team's run game this year.

He also discusses the impact of the injury to tight end Jaeden Graham and what newly signed wide receiver Trevor Davis might contribute to the team.

