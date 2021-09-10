LISTEN: Are Falcons Better Than You Think?

Locked On Falcons: Predicting the Falcons 2021 Record, Stats and Who Wins the Super Bowl This Year

This weekend marks the start of a new journey for the Atlanta Falcons franchise.

After one of the most difficult seasons in franchise history, 2021 marks a new chapter for the Falcons with head coach Arthur Smith.

Smith brings a decade of experience as an assistant for the Tennessee Titans and takes over a team with low expectations heading into the season.

With the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers threatening to make a serious run at repeating as champions, the Falcons have become somewhat of an afterthought.

However, the potential of being an ordinary team in the NFL hides the oozing potential this team has.

Kyle Pitts is set to make his NFL debut Sunday after being the fourth overall pick in April's draft. Several defensive personnel are also making their team debuts and the team is ready to start fresh.

If the expectations for this team range from low to nonexistent, then people are going to be pleasantly surprised by what the team can do this season.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman previews his projections for the Falcons and the rest of the NFL, including his Super Bowl pick for the 2021 season.

First, he discusses Deion Jones' contract restructure, what it means for the team's current cap, and Jones' future in Atlanta.

Then, he projects the Falcons final record, if they make the playoffs and who he thinks will win the Super Bowl this year.

He also gets into his statistical projections this season for various Falcons individuals including Matt Ryan, Mike Davis, Calvin Ridley, Kyle Pitts and Grady Jarrett.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

