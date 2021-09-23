LISTEN: Can Falcons Get First Win This Week?

One thing is certain pertaining to Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants: One team is going to win its first game of the season. That is, of course, if the two teams don't tie. But let's not throw that out into the universe.

The Falcons and Giants both took positive strides in Week 2, as the Falcons scored 25 points against a revered Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense, and the Giants were an offsides call away from winning a divisional game on the road against the Washington Football Team.

This week is a winnable game, for both teams. The Giants are favored by just a field goal, but it's typical for the home team to get a bit of an edge in a betting line.

Expect an extremely even and hard-fought football game Sunday, with one team happy to get its first win and the other left to ponder 0-3.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Patricia Traina (Locked On Giants) to preview the Falcons vs. Giants matchup in Week 4.

First, Aaron discusses the injuries to wide receiver Russell Gage and cornerback A.J. Terrell, and whether their replacements can fill their shoes.

Then, Patricia joins the show to break down the Giants' strengths and weaknesses on both sides of the ball. She discusses quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, cornerback James Bradberry, the Giants offensive line, pass rush and secondary on today's episode to see what is at stake for both the Falcons and Giants entering Week 3.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

