LISTEN: Are 0-2 Falcons Trending Up?

Locked On Falcons: Is the Arrow Pointing Up For the Falcons? with Guest Adnan Ikic

Even though the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, the team showed signs of improvement from their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Small steps, right?

The offense showed signs of clicking, putting up 25 points compared to only six in Week 1. Players like running back Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts made some plays to generate offense and inject some life into the team.

Unfortunately, the game unraveled late in the fourth quarter leading to a deceptive final score.

Granted, this game came against the defending Super Bowl champions, and the Bucs are on a far different level than the Falcons. If the offense had played most NFL teams, they could have gotten a win.

Maybe a performance like this will earn Atlanta its first win of the season this week against the also 0-2 New York Giants.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Adnan Ikic (The Falcoholic) to recap the Falcons' Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers to see if there are signs of progress.

Adnan breaks down why he thinks the arrow is pointing up for the Falcons.

The pair also talk about Patterson's emergence, Ryan's performance, and where the Falcons' offensive line needs to improve.

They also discuss whether the team can get better in the trenches and in terms of their pass rush.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

