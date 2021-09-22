September 22, 2021
Publish date:

LISTEN: Is Falcons' Offensive Line Improving?

Locked On Falcons: Week 2 All-Review Plus Q&A: Did the Falcons Offensive Line Make Strides?
Author:

The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line was one of the areas of concern following the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It allowed the Eagles to hit quarterback Matt Ryan nine times and sack him three times.

Last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, those numbers improved slightly. The team allowed just seven quarterback hits and one sack.

While it was a slight upgrade, the offensive line still has a ways to go in helping protect Ryan. The veteran quarterback was harassed into throwing interceptions returned for touchdowns.

READ MORE: Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Atlanta Features More Receiver Sets In Week 2

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the All-22 film from the Falcons' Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers and answers listener questions.

He discusses the team signing punter Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad and what it means for the rest of their specialists. After, he discusses the team working out wide receiver John Brown and why his help could be useful sooner versus later.

Then, he discusses what he saw on the film from the Falcons' interior offensive line, whether there were improvements and how it's impacting Ryan and the rest of the offense, before looking at why the defense couldn't stop Tom Brady's deep ball and what it says about the Falcons' safeties and linebackers. 

He then answers a listener question about Mykal Walker's limited snaps and whether or not he could provide a boost for the team at outside or inside linebacker in the future.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

