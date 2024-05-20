Falcons Podcast: Schedule Breakdown and Roster Moves
The Atlanta Falcons schedule was released last week and the oddsmakers like what they see. Atlanta is favored in all-but three of those games.
On the most recent episode of the Falcons Podcast, Scott Kennedy and Nick Kendell break down the schedule, including the tough, opening stretch and what could happen if Atlanta gets off to a rough start.
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
Other topics Scott and Nick hit during the show:
- Weakest and strongest positions
- How close to a top-10 scoring offense
- 2021 Dark ages of pass rush
- Breakout Player
- PFF's most underrated player
- More
The Falcons Podcast is hosted by Scott Kennedy and Nick Kendell and can be seen live on YouTube and Facebook every Monday and Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. EST.