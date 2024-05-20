Falcon Report

Falcons Podcast: Schedule Breakdown and Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule dropped last week, and Vegas likes what they sees in Atlanta's future.

The Atlanta Falcons schedule was released last week and the oddsmakers like what they see. Atlanta is favored in all-but three of those games.

On the most recent episode of the Falcons Podcast, Scott Kennedy and Nick Kendell break down the schedule, including the tough, opening stretch and what could happen if Atlanta gets off to a rough start.

Other topics Scott and Nick hit during the show:

They also discuss the team's weakest (and strongest) position group. What it would take to have a top-10 scoring offense (a lot less than you think), a former starter getting cut, th

  • Weakest and strongest positions
  • How close to a top-10 scoring offense
  • 2021 Dark ages of pass rush
  • Breakout Player
  • PFF's most underrated player
  • More

The Falcons Podcast is hosted by Scott Kennedy and Nick Kendell and can be seen live on YouTube and Facebook every Monday and Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. EST.

