Falcons Encouraged to Reunite Coaching Staff With Super Bowl Winning WR
The Atlanta Falcons have several young developing stars at offensive skilled positions. But Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox argued on September 4 that the Falcons should be interested in adding a veteran wideout.
In the perfect scenario, the Falcons could trade for a veteran receiver that is familiar with both head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
In his Week 1 NFL trades big board, Knox named the Falcons a potential suitor for veteran Robert Woods.
"The Atlanta Falcons should also have interest in Woods if he becomes available," Knox wrote. "They're ready to make a run with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, but their receiver group behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney is underwhelming.
"Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson spent three seasons alongside Woods as a coaching assistant."
Because of Woods' familiarity with Robinson, he could potentially hit the ground running in Atlanta's offense as a No. 3 receiver. Last season, Woods had 40 catches for 426 yards and 1 touchdown with the Houston Texans.
Robinson, Atlanta's first-year offensive coordinator, was an assistant wide receivers coach when Woods played for the Rams in 2020. Robinson also served as the Rams assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2021 with Woods on the roster.
Morris was the team's defensive coordinator during Woods' final season with the Rams in 2021.
Woods turned 32 in April, but he's been a reliable secondary target for multiple teams in his career. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with the Rams in 2018 and 2019.
The Falcons currently have Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge and rookie Casey Washington behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney on their receiver depth chart. Woods would likely take Hodge's place on Atlanta's roster.
While Knox is correct that the Falcons shouldn't expect a lot of production from their depth receivers this season, they probably won't need that. Tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson may each see more targets and catch more passes than even Mooney this fall.
So, adding a reliable No. 3 WR might not be a huge need for Robinson and the Falcons offense.
Conversely, Woods would be a nice insurance policy for if an injury occurs to either London or Mooney.