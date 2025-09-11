Rookie defender joins Atlanta Falcons injury report on Thursday
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are looking ahead to their first primetime matchup of the season this weekend with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
Several injuries still loom over this team, with the wide receiver position, in particular, under close watch this week. Yesterday’s report featured both Drake London (who left Sunday’s game early with a shoulder injury) and Darnell Mooney (who did not suit up due to a lingering shoulder issue of his own) as limited participants.
Both players were seen at practice again on Thursday and practiced in a limited capacity.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Joining them on that injury report was wide receiver Casey Washington, who was listed as having a concussion that he likely picked up on the hit from Buccaneer safety Antoine Winfield on Sunday. He did not participate in practice again on Thursday.
The team’s primary return man, Jamal Agnew, left Sunday’s game with a groin injury, and he did not return. Agnew missed practice for the second straight day.
Rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr (groin) is listed as a limited participant for the second-straight practice, but nickel corner Billy Bowman Jr (shoulder) also joined him on the post-practice report.
See below for the full injury report from Thursday’s practice.
Full participation
- N/A
Limited participation
- WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder)
- WR Drake London (shoulder)
- S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)
- Edge James Pearce Jr (groin)
- CB Billy Bowman Jr (shoulder)
Did not participate
- WR Jamal Agnew (groin)
- S Jordan Fuller (knee)
- WR Casey Washington (concussion)
- OL Jack Nelson (calf)