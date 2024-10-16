Seahawks Star Rookie Practicing Ahead of Falcons Showdown: Report
The Seattle Seahawks started the 2024 season 3-0. But since then, they have lost three straight.
It's probably not a coincidence that Seahawks first-round pick Byron Murphy II played in the team's three victories and not in the team's losses. But in Week 7, it appears the Atlanta Falcons may have to deal with the impressive rookie.
ESPN's Brady Henderson reported Wednesday that Murphy is practicing. He's been practicing all week, as he officially returned to the field for the team's Monday practice.
The Seahawks got an early jump on practicing for the Falcons because they played last week on Thursday night.
Murphy doesn't have eye-popping statistics to begin his rookie season. He has posted 6 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss with 1 quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks in three games.
He hasn't been an analytic darling either. Murphy has recorded a 56.5 overall player grade at Pro Football Focus. He was impressive in run defense and at rushing the quarterback in his NFL debut during Week 1. But since then, he's turned in average performances according to PFF.
But Murphy has earned attention from pundits across the league, including ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who hyped Murphy as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate on September 18.
The Seahawks defense getting that kind of player back for the matchup with the Falcons will make things a lot more difficult for the Atlanta offense.
Seattle, though, could be without two of the team's top three cornerbacks. Henderson reported cornerback Tre Brown will not practice Wednesday. Furthermore, fellow cornerback Riq Woolen will likely be a game-time decision before kickoff.
It doesn't appear the Seahawks will receive reenforcements for their offensive line either. Henderson added offensive tackle George Fant is "unlikely" to come injured reserve this week, and that fellow tackle Abe Lucas will not practice ahead of Week 7.
Perhaps that will help the Falcons create more pressure on the opposition's quarterback.
The Seahawks defeated three AFC opponents to begin the season -- the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. Since then, they are 0-3 versus the NFC. They played the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.