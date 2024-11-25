Falcons Bring Back Ex-Chargers Undrafted Free Agent Ahead of Week 13 Clash
The Atlanta Falcons announced on November 25 that they have signed inside linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams to their practice squad.
This is the second time the inside linebacker has signed with the Falcons practice squad this season. He spent about two weeks on the Atlanta practice squad in late October-early November.
Ironically, Maddox-Williams began his NFL journey with the Los Angeles Chargers after not getting drafted in 2022. He spent his first season in the league on the Chargers practice squad.
The Falcons will host the Chargers in Week 13 on December 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Maddox-Williams never appeared in a regular season game for the Chargers. There's also been a coaching change in the Chargers organization since the inside linebacker spent his year with the team, so he's unlikely to present any potential insight to give the Falcons an advantage.
The Chargers waived Maddox-Williams on July 28, 2023. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 preseason but lasted just 10 days on the roster.
In Sept. 2023, Maddox-Williams joined the Arizona Cardinals, where he appeared in three regular season games during the 2023 season. He played 5 snaps on defense and 30 special teams snaps in those three contests.
The Cardinals released Maddox-Williams on Aug. 27. He was a free agent for about two months until he joined the Atlanta practice squad.
In three games with the Cardinals, Maddox-Williams registered no statistics.
He played six seasons of college football at Rutgers from 2016-21. Maddox-Williams was able to spend six years in college in part because he received a redshirt for missing the entire 2017 campaign with a torn ACL.
The 2020 season also didn't count as a year of eligibility because of COVID.
In 53 college games, Maddox-Williams posted 208 combined tackles, including 16 tackles for loss. He also had 2 sacks, 9 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.
Maddox-Williams will join Josh Woods as the second inside linebacker on Atlanta's practice squad.