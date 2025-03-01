Aggressive Move Ships Falcons 'Total Package' CB in Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles proved during the 2024-25 NFL season that Super Bowls are still won in the trenches. Atlanta Falcons desperately need an edge rusher, so it makes a lot of sense for the team to target one at No. 15 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But Falcons general manager Terry Fotenot hasn't always chosen the moves that make the most sense. If he wants to be unorthodox again, the team could target another defensive need -- cornerback -- in the first round of the draft.
That's what Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante predicted to happen in his latest NFL mock draft. In fact, he projected the Falcons to trade up for a cornerback.
Infante proposed the Falcons move up to No. 10 to select Michigain cornerback Will Johnson.
"If you’re looking for the total package at cornerback, Will Johnson is your guy. With his size, speed, fluidity, coverage instincts, and physicality, he’s a well-rounded defensive back with a high floor and a very high ceiling. Injury sees him fall behind Hunter, but when you compare their film at cornerback, the two are neck and neck," wrote Infante.
In Infante's trade proposal, the Falcons received the No. 10 and 72 overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft from the Chicago Bears. In return, the Falcons sent No. 15 and 46 overall, along with a 2026 fourth-rounder, to Chicago.
Not all Falcons fans will be excited about executing this trade proposal, especially while not getting an edge rusher as a result of the trade.
To move up five spots, the Falcons will have to give up their first and second-round picks. They receive a third-rounder in return, but after picking at No. 10, the Falcons won't select again until No. 72.
So, as a result of a trade up for Johnson, the Falcons would only be able to add edge rushers with similar pedigrees as the ones they landed last year.
But the trade could still make sense for Fontenot for a couple reasons. First, he could approach fixing his defense from the back end first instead of the trenches.
With Johnson, the Falcons would finally add a high-upside cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell.
The Falcons finished 2024 ranked 22nd in pass defense and 31st in passing touchdowns allowed. They were also only middle-of-the-road in interceptions.
Upgrading edge rusher would improve all of these defensive passing statistics. But obviously, so could adding one of the best cornerback prospects of the 2025 class.
A move up the draft board also makes sense for Fontenot because he needs to go all in for the 2025 season. If the Falcons don't win with Michael Penix Jr. behind center this fall, then Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris will be on the hot seat.
Fontenot likely won't hesitate to give up future draft capital if it means saving his job.
On ESPN's big board, Johnson is ranked as the second-best cornerback in the 2025 class behind only Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Johnson is the No. 3 cornerback on the draft big board from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.