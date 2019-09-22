Houston
Texans Texans 2-1
27
September 22, 2019 - Final
Los Angeles
Chargers Chargers 1-2
20
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Texans 0 7 14 6 27
Chargers 7 10 0 3 20
Passing
Watson HOU
351 Yards
Rushing
Ekeler LAC
36 Yards
Receiving
Allen LAC
183 Yards

Watson, Watt lead way as Texans outlast Chargers, 27-20

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Deshaun Watson appeared to be in Melvin Ingram's grasp until he slipped away, fled the pocket and lobbed a playground pass to wide-open tight end Jordan Akins, who sprinted away for the Houston Texans' final touchdown.

''Things went out of whack, but then Deshaun - that's just normal,'' Akins said. ''If he's scrambling, the play is never dead.''

Given Watson's escape abilities, the Texans also feel they're never out of any game, even down by double digits on the road against a tough conference rival.

Watson threw for 351 yards and hit Akins with two of his three touchdown passes, and J.J. Watt had two of the Texans' five sacks of Philip Rivers in their 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Akins made the first two TD catches of his career and fellow tight end Darren Fells also caught a TD pass for the Texans (2-1), who rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit with 20 consecutive points on the way to their franchise's second-ever win over the Chargers (1-2).

''You're never out of anything when you have him at quarterback,'' said Watt, who also forced a fumble by Rivers in the third quarter.

Houston went up 27-17 with 9:40 to play on that typically magical effort by Watson . The quarterback got away from Ingram and found Akins wandering free for a 53-yard catch-and-run TD.

''I was just going out there playing ball, having fun, trying to make things happen,'' Watson said with a smile that indicated he knows it wasn't that simple.

The Chargers trimmed the lead to seven points and then drove into Houston territory in the final minute, converting two fourth downs along the way.

But a completion that would have put the Chargers inside the Houston 10 was wiped out by a holding penalty on left tackle Trent Scott with 24 seconds to play, and Rivers threw two final incompletions.

Keenan Allen caught 13 passes for a career-high 183 yards and two touchdowns from Rivers, who passed for 318 yards in the Bolts' second straight frustrating loss. Los Angeles also fumbled deep in Texans territory and had an interception and a touchdown both wiped out by penalties, losing a touchdown for the third time in their two defeats.

''We keep shooting ourselves in the foot,'' Allen said. ''Coming out in the second half, we're not moving the ball. Penalties every time we make a play. Score a touchdown, we get a penalty. Interception, penalty. We've got to find a way to get over that.''

The Chargers have a losing record after three games for the fifth consecutive season. Los Angeles also started 1-2 last season before reeling off six straight wins during an 11-2 finish.

D.J. Reader had 1 1/2 sacks while the Texans constantly hounded Rivers, but Houston's offense was inert until Watson hit Kenny Stills on a 38-yard flea-flicker in the second quarter, followed by a 16-yard TD pass to Fells.

Rivers led an 89-yard TD drive shortly before halftime culminating in Allen's second TD on a 12-yard grab to put the Chargers up 17-7.

But Carlos Hyde scored his first touchdown for Houston on a 3-yard run midway through the third quarter, and the Texans' defense promptly created a turnover for its 16th consecutive game.

After Rivers' fumble ended Los Angeles' next drive deep in Texans territory, Watson hit a wide-open Akins for a 15-yard TD to put Houston ahead late in the third.

''The last two games, we played amazing football for three quarters,'' Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins said. ''I'm telling you, amazing. And then the (fourth) quarter is not us.''

WATT VS WATT

Watt faced off for the first time against his brother, Chargers fullback Derek Watt. They embraced and posed for photos afterward.

''There were a couple of times I actually thought about it,'' J.J. Watt said. ''One time when he chipped me right in the ribs, which wasn't that cool. Other than that, you just snap into football mode and you don't realize it. Once I sit on the plane and actually think about it, that's a moment I'll never forget. We literally dreamt about that growing up.''

OLDER MAN RIVERS

Rivers made his 209th consecutive start, tying Eli Manning for the second-longest streak in NFL history. The 37-year-old Rivers sought out the 24-year-old Watson before the game.

''To come in his house and compete with him is special,'' Watson said. ''He called my name and said, `Great job. Continue to grow and have a bright future.' And he said he'll see me in January, so I'm looking forward to that.''

BIG DAY

Allen has asserted himself as one of the NFL's best receivers since the Chargers' move to Los Angeles, but he hadn't had a multi-TD receiving game since Nov. 19, 2017. He surpassed his career high in yardage on a 15-yard catch on fourth down with two minutes to play.

INJURIES

Texans: DE Charles Omenihu left the field with a knee injury shortly before halftime. He returned in the second half.

Chargers: TE Virgil Green was sidelined with a groin injury in the second half. ... Three untested defensive backs started in their injury-filled secondary when CB Michael Davis was unable to play.

UP NEXT

Texans: Return home to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Chargers: Travel to Miami to face the winless Dolphins on Sunday.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

More from NFL

NFL GAME BULLETS
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers
@
  • These teams last met in 2016 when the Chargers defeated the Texans, 21-13, in Houston. The Chargers are 5-1 all-time in this series, including the Texans first loss as a franchise back in 2002. Houston's lone win of the series came in San Diego in 2013 when the Texans turned around a 21-point deficit in the second half, the largest second-half comeback win in team history.
  • The Texans defeated the Jaguars, 13-12, in Houston in Week 2. Since Bill O'Brien took over in 2014, the Texans are 33-1 when they hold their opponent under 20 points, and their streak of 27 straight wins in such games is the second-longest active streak in the NFL (Steelers — 28; regular and postseason).
  • The Chargers fell to the Lions, 13-10, in Detroit in Week 2 with Los Angeles' kicker, Ty Long, missing two of three field goal attempts in the game. Since 2017, the Chargers have had eight players attempt a field goal or extra point, three more than any other team over that span, and their team field-goal percentage is 73.0, lowest in the NFL.
  • Deshaun Watson passed for just 159 yards and no touchdowns in the win over Jacksonville, but he did add a score on the ground, his fourth consecutive regular-season game with a rushing touchdown. In his career, Watson is 11-1 in starts when he passes for fewer than 250 yards and 4-8 when he passes for 250 or more.
  • Sunday's game would be Philip Rivers' 211th consecutive start, passing Eli Manning's streak from 2004 to 2017 for the second longest all-time behind only Brett Favre's streak of 297 straight starts. Rivers has thrown for 14 touchdowns in four career starts against the Texans with at least three in each game.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message