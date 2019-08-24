Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs hasn’t requested a trade but it doesn’t sound like he’d turn one down. Diggs was asked if he wanted to be traded and said, “I won’t be speaking on it all. But there is truth to all rumors, I guess.” While Diggs and Adam Thielen have both expressed frustration, SI Now’s Robin Lundberg and Amy Campbell discuss if Diggs really wants a trade or just wants someone other than Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball.