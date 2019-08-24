1:41
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bears
|0
|10
|10
|7
|27
|Colts
|10
|7
|0
|0
|17
|Player
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Nall
|2
|73
|0
|69
|Caldwell
|11
|17
|0
|7
|Whyte Jr.
|4
|8
|0
|4
|Daniel
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Bray
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Player
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Horsted
|3
|39
|1
|20
|Bunting
|2
|31
|0
|25
|Caldwell
|2
|18
|0
|13
|Ives
|1
|21
|0
|21
|Williams-Lambert
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Nall
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Mizzell Sr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Whyte Jr.
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Walker
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Wims
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Player
|TK
|AST
|SCK
|INT
|TD
|Thurman
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Woods
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kwiatkoski
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Iyiegbuniwe
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Shelley
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bush
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Vaughters
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pierre-Louis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fitts
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toliver II
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Joseph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston-Carson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Irving
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson-Harris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mizzell Sr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banfield
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dalton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McManis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mincy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wims
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jibowu
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Player
|FORCED
|RECOVERED
|Iyiegbuniwe
|0
|1
|Vaughters
|1
|0
|Player
|Fieldgoals
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Pineiro
|2
|58
|3
|9
|Player
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|West
|13
|43
|1
|10
|Kelly
|2
|34
|0
|18
|Ware
|11
|15
|0
|5
|Walker
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Pascal
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Player
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Hogan
|4
|35
|0
|18
|Cain
|3
|74
|1
|46
|West
|3
|27
|0
|15
|Dulin
|2
|22
|0
|16
|Johnson
|2
|9
|0
|7
|Ware
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Alie-Cox
|1
|36
|0
|36
|Lewis
|1
|19
|0
|19
|Veasy
|1
|18
|0
|18
|Pascal
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Hentges
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Travis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Player
|FUMBLES
|LOST
|Walker
|1
|1
|Player
|TK
|AST
|SCK
|INT
|TD
|Franklin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Collins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Speed
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Adams
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turay
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Farley
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hairston
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Odum
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ward
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Banogu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dulin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gwacham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hogan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milligan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Willis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okereke
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Player
|Fieldgoals
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Vinatieri
|1
|49
|2
|5
