Chicago
Bears Bears 1-2
27
August 24, 2019 - Final
Indianapolis
Colts Colts 0-3
17
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Bears 0 10 10 7 27
Colts 10 7 0 0 17
Passing
Kelly IND
209 Yards
Rushing
Nall CHI
73 Yards
Receiving
Cain IND
74 Yards
Chicago
Bears (1-2)
Indianapolis
Colts (0-3)

passing

Player CP/AT YDS TD INT
Bray 11 / 16 136 1 1
Daniel 3 / 9 21 0 0

rushing

Player CAR YDS TD LG
Nall 2 73 0 69
Caldwell 11 17 0 7
Whyte Jr. 4 8 0 4
Daniel 1 6 0 6
Bray 2 -3 0 -1

receiving

Player REC YDS TD LG
Horsted 3 39 1 20
Bunting 2 31 0 25
Caldwell 2 18 0 13
Ives 1 21 0 21
Williams-Lambert 1 15 0 15
Nall 1 11 0 11
Mizzell Sr. 1 9 0 9
Whyte Jr. 1 7 0 7
Walker 1 3 0 3
Wims 1 3 0 3

defense

Player TK AST SCK INT TD
Thurman 5 0 0 0 0
Woods 5 0 1 0 0
Kwiatkoski 4 0 1 0 0
Iyiegbuniwe 3 2 1 0 0
Shelley 4 0 0 0 0
Anderson 3 0 1 0 0
Bush 2 1 0 1 1
Vaughters 2 1 1 0 0
Pierre-Louis 3 0 0 0 0
Fitts 2 1 0 0 0
Toliver II 2 0 0 0 0
Williams 2 0 1 0 0
Joseph 1 1 0 0 0
Harris 2 0 0 0 0
Houston-Carson 2 0 0 0 0
Irving 2 0 0 0 0
Robertson-Harris 2 0 0 0 0
Walker 0 0 0 0 0
Duck 1 1 0 0 0
Mizzell Sr. 0 0 0 0 0
Banfield 0 2 0 0 0
Betts 1 0 0 0 0
Dalton 1 0 0 0 0
Franklin III 1 0 0 0 0
McManis 1 0 0 0 0
Mincy 1 0 0 0 0
Wims 0 0 0 0 0
Jibowu 0 0 0 1 0

defensive fumbles

Player FORCED RECOVERED
Iyiegbuniwe 0 1
Vaughters 1 0

kickoff returns

Player RET AVG TD LG
Whyte Jr. 3 40 0 30
Hall 1 8 0 15

kicking

Player Fieldgoals LG XP PTS
Pineiro 2 58 3 9

passing

Player CP/AT YDS TD INT
Kelly 16 / 21 209 1 1
Walker 6 / 13 65 0 1

rushing

Player CAR YDS TD LG
West 13 43 1 10
Kelly 2 34 0 18
Ware 11 15 0 5
Walker 1 10 0 10
Pascal 1 4 0 4

receiving

Player REC YDS TD LG
Hogan 4 35 0 18
Cain 3 74 1 46
West 3 27 0 15
Dulin 2 22 0 16
Johnson 2 9 0 7
Ware 2 6 0 4
Alie-Cox 1 36 0 36
Lewis 1 19 0 19
Veasy 1 18 0 18
Pascal 1 13 0 13
Hentges 1 9 0 9
Travis 1 6 0 6

offensive fumbles

Player FUMBLES LOST
Walker 1 1

defense

Player TK AST SCK INT TD
Franklin 4 0 0 0 0
Collins 3 0 0 0 0
Speed 3 1 0 0 0
Johnson 2 0 0 1 0
Adams 3 0 0 0 0
Turay 2 0 1 0 0
Farley 0 1 0 0 0
Hairston 2 0 0 0 0
Milton 1 0 0 0 0
Thomas 2 0 0 0 0
Odum 1 1 0 0 0
Green 1 0 0 0 0
Ward 1 0 1 0 0
Banogu 1 0 0 0 0
Dulin 0 0 0 0 0
Gwacham 1 0 0 0 0
Hogan 0 0 0 0 0
Milligan 1 0 0 0 0
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0
Stewart 1 0 0 0 0
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0
Willis 1 0 0 0 0
Okereke 0 1 0 0 0

kickoff returns

Player RET AVG TD LG
Dulin 2 14.5 0 17
Hart 1 16.5 0 32

kicking

Player Fieldgoals LG XP PTS
Vinatieri 1 49 2 5
Chicago
Bears (1-2)
Indianapolis
Colts (0-3)

Game Info

