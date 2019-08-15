1:41
NFLJoe Haden Needs a Storage Unit for His Sneaker Collection | The MMQB NFL Podcast
When it comes to sneakers, it’s safe to say that the Steelers’ cornerback, Jordan Brand athlete and owner of 1,100 pairs is an expert.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raiders
|17
|9
|0
|7
|33
|Cardinals
|0
|10
|3
|13
|26
|Player
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Butler
|8
|32
|0
|8
|Brown
|8
|27
|1
|9
|Jacobs
|4
|21
|0
|8
|Washington
|8
|17
|0
|5
|Richard
|6
|13
|0
|7
|Peterman
|3
|13
|0
|8
|Martin
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Glennon
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Player
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Doss
|5
|38
|0
|20
|Renfrow
|2
|26
|0
|19
|Pierson-El
|2
|18
|0
|10
|Carrier
|2
|9
|1
|7
|Gafford
|1
|53
|1
|53
|Washington
|1
|35
|0
|35
|Williams
|1
|27
|0
|27
|Ateman
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Grant
|1
|13
|1
|13
|Hatcher
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Waller
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Willson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Richard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Ingold
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Player
|TK
|AST
|SCK
|INT
|TD
|Nixon
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leavitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayowa
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cowser
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Burfict
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hankins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rush
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabinda
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holsey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyner
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Riley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Westbrooks
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Abram
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ingold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Key
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Worley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Player
|RET
|AVG
|TD
|LG
|Gafford
|3
|25
|0
|19
|Player
|Fieldgoals
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Carlson
|1
|25
|4
|7
|Player
|CP/AT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Hundley
|10 / 15
|139
|1
|0
|Anderson
|6 / 9
|59
|1
|0
|Murray
|3 / 8
|12
|0
|0
|Kanoff
|2 / 6
|65
|1
|0
|Player
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Hundley
|3
|26
|0
|15
|Anderson
|1
|22
|0
|22
|Logan
|5
|15
|0
|9
|Strickland
|2
|15
|0
|11
|Hills
|2
|14
|0
|11
|Foster
|3
|13
|0
|8
|Johnson
|4
|6
|0
|4
|Murray
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Player
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Cooper
|3
|40
|0
|18
|Johnson
|3
|23
|0
|9
|Wilson
|3
|23
|1
|12
|Edmonds
|2
|31
|0
|17
|Byrd
|2
|13
|0
|7
|Isabella
|1
|59
|1
|59
|Sherfield
|1
|40
|1
|40
|Zico
|1
|19
|0
|19
|Strickland
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Kirk
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Hills
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Johnson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Player
|TK
|AST
|SCK
|INT
|TD
|Turner
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gardeck
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vallejo
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brooks
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sigler
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nichols
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swearinger Sr.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Foster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dogbe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dora
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pullard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Owens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Branch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Logan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tasini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Player
|Fieldgoals
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Gonzalez
|2
|45
|2
|8
