Oakland
Raiders Raiders 2-0
33
August 15, 2019 - Final
Arizona
Cardinals Cardinals 1-1
26
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Raiders 17 9 0 7 33
Cardinals 0 10 3 13 26
Passing
Glennon OAK
175 Yards
Rushing
Butler OAK
32 Yards
Receiving
Isabella ARI
59 Yards
Oakland
Raiders (2-0)
Arizona
Cardinals (1-1)

passing

Player CP/AT YDS TD INT
Glennon 11 / 14 175 2 0
Peterman 8 / 8 41 0 0
Carr 2 / 2 40 1 0

rushing

Player CAR YDS TD LG
Butler 8 32 0 8
Brown 8 27 1 9
Jacobs 4 21 0 8
Washington 8 17 0 5
Richard 6 13 0 7
Peterman 3 13 0 8
Martin 2 1 0 2
Glennon 1 -1 0 -1

receiving

Player REC YDS TD LG
Doss 5 38 0 20
Renfrow 2 26 0 19
Pierson-El 2 18 0 10
Carrier 2 9 1 7
Gafford 1 53 1 53
Washington 1 35 0 35
Williams 1 27 0 27
Ateman 1 14 0 14
Grant 1 13 1 13
Hatcher 1 8 0 8
Waller 1 7 0 7
Willson 1 4 0 4
Richard 1 3 0 3
Ingold 1 1 0 1

defense

Player TK AST SCK INT TD
Nixon 5 0 0 0 0
Leavitt 1 0 0 0 0
Lawson 2 0 0 0 0
Mayowa 3 0 0 0 0
Richards 1 0 0 0 0
Coney 1 1 0 0 0
Cowser 2 0 0 0 0
Nelson 2 0 0 0 0
Marshall 2 0 1 0 0
Burfict 2 0 0 0 0
Hankins 2 0 0 0 0
Harris 2 0 0 0 0
Rush 2 0 0 0 0
Cabinda 1 1 0 0 0
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0
Holsey 1 0 0 0 0
Joyner 1 0 1 0 0
Riley 1 0 0 0 0
Westbrooks 1 0 1 0 0
Abram 1 0 0 0 0
Conley 1 0 0 0 0
Ferrell 1 0 0 0 0
Hall 1 0 0 0 0
Ingold 0 0 0 0 0
Key 1 0 0 0 0
Lee 1 0 0 0 0
Worley 1 0 0 0 0

kickoff returns

Player RET AVG TD LG
Gafford 3 25 0 19

kicking

Player Fieldgoals LG XP PTS
Carlson 1 25 4 7

passing

Player CP/AT YDS TD INT
Hundley 10 / 15 139 1 0
Anderson 6 / 9 59 1 0
Murray 3 / 8 12 0 0
Kanoff 2 / 6 65 1 0

rushing

Player CAR YDS TD LG
Hundley 3 26 0 15
Anderson 1 22 0 22
Logan 5 15 0 9
Strickland 2 15 0 11
Hills 2 14 0 11
Foster 3 13 0 8
Johnson 4 6 0 4
Murray 1 4 0 4

receiving

Player REC YDS TD LG
Cooper 3 40 0 18
Johnson 3 23 0 9
Wilson 3 23 1 12
Edmonds 2 31 0 17
Byrd 2 13 0 7
Isabella 1 59 1 59
Sherfield 1 40 1 40
Zico 1 19 0 19
Strickland 1 11 0 11
Kirk 1 7 0 7
Hills 1 6 0 6
Williams 1 6 0 6
Johnson 1 -3 0 -3

defense

Player TK AST SCK INT TD
Turner 5 1 0 0 0
Gardeck 4 2 0 0 0
Vallejo 4 1 0 0 0
Bailey 4 1 0 0 0
Brooks 4 0 0 0 0
Sigler 3 1 0 0 0
Thompson 3 0 0 0 0
Nichols 2 2 0 0 0
Swearinger Sr. 2 2 0 0 0
Robertson 2 0 1 0 0
Foster 0 0 0 0 0
Dogbe 2 0 0 0 0
Dora 2 0 0 0 0
Pullard 2 0 0 0 0
Holland 1 1 0 0 0
Jones 1 1 0 0 0
Owens 1 0 0 0 0
Branch 1 0 0 0 0
Brock 1 0 0 0 0
Edmonds 0 0 0 0 0
Ford 1 0 0 0 0
Hicks 1 0 0 0 0
Jones 1 0 0 0 0
Logan 0 0 0 0 0
McClain 1 0 0 0 0
Peters 1 0 0 0 0
Peterson 1 0 0 0 0
Tasini 1 0 0 0 0
Brown 0 1 0 0 0
Thompson 0 1 0 0 0

kickoff returns

Player RET AVG TD LG
Logan 3 37 0 25
Isabella 2 22.5 0 25
Cooper 1 10 0 19

kicking

Player Fieldgoals LG XP PTS
Gonzalez 2 45 2 8
Oakland
Raiders (2-0)
Arizona
Cardinals (1-1)

Game Info

