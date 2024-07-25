Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Comical Irony

Training Camp is officially open and there is already drama in Big Blue Nation.

Gene Clemons

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) walks off the field after an injury during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) walks off the field after an injury during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons is joined by New York Revival's very own El Jefe as they discuss the start of training camp and why the fanbase may never like Evan Neal, creating content in service of Giants fans, how to use humor effectively, all of the access provided to Hard Knocks from the front office and much more.

