A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Comical Irony
Training Camp is officially open and there is already drama in Big Blue Nation.
In this story:
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons is joined by New York Revival's very own El Jefe as they discuss the start of training camp and why the fanbase may never like Evan Neal, creating content in service of Giants fans, how to use humor effectively, all of the access provided to Hard Knocks from the front office and much more.
About A Giant Issue Podcast
Join New York Giants On SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts, including the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.
Published