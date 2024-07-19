A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Homegrown Starters Keep Walking Away
In today's episode of "A Giant Issue" podcast, we look at all the drafted talent the new Giants regime chose not to retain over the past three off-seasons.
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons is joined by Awthentik from "Awthentik and the Beard" to discuss how the new Giants front office has allowed several homegrown players to walk away and go to other teams.
They discuss the impact of these decisions on the roster construction, how the team has used draft picks, and what they need to attack in free agency. They also discuss the apparent lack of value the team must have at certain positions.
