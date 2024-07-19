Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Homegrown Starters Keep Walking Away

In today's episode of "A Giant Issue" podcast, we look at all the drafted talent the new Giants regime chose not to retain over the past three off-seasons.

Gene Clemons

New York Giants safeties Xavier McKinney (29) and Julian Love (20) on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022
New York Giants safeties Xavier McKinney (29) and Julian Love (20) on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com /
In this story:

On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons is joined by Awthentik from "Awthentik and the Beard" to discuss how the new Giants front office has allowed several homegrown players to walk away and go to other teams.

They discuss the impact of these decisions on the roster construction, how the team has used draft picks, and what they need to attack in free agency. They also discuss the apparent lack of value the team must have at certain positions.

About A Giant Issue podcast

Join New York Giants on SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts, including the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.

Published
Gene Clemons

GENE CLEMONS

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 