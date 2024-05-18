Early Line for Every New York Giants Game
Despite the roster additions made in free agency and the draft, the New York Giants are currently not inspiring much confidence among the odds makers, who are out with some very early betting lines.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook's early odds, the Giants are only favored in three games—the two against Washington and the one at Carolina.
Their largest spreads include their week 13 game at Dallas on Thanksgiving (+8), their Week 3 game at Cleveland (+6.5) and their Week 15 game against Baltimore.
There are also several games in which the Giants are listed as a slight1-point underdog that can easily go in their favor in the coming weeks. These include Weeks 12 vs. Tampa Bay (+1), Week 14 vs. New Orleans (+1), and Week 17 vs. Indianapolis (+2).
Here’s the full list of opening odds and over/under totals.
- Week 1, Minnesota, Giants 1-point underdog, over/under 41.5
- Week 2. Washington, Giants 3-point favorite, over/under 42.5
- Week 3. at Cleveland, Giants 6-point underdog, over/under 42.5
- Week 4. Dallas (Thursday), Giants 4-point underdog, over/under 44.5
- Week 5. at Seattle, Giants 3.5-point underdog, over/under 43
- Week 6. Cincinnati (Sunday Night)), Giants 4.5-point underdog, over/under 45
- Week 7. Philadelphia, Giants 4-point underdog, over/under 44
- Week 8. at Pittsburgh (Monday), Giants 4-point underdog, over/under 42.5
- Week 9. Washington, Giants 1.5-point favorite, over/under 42
- Week 10. at Carolina (Munich), Giants 1-point favorite, over/under 42.5
- Week 11. Bye
- Week 12. Tampa Bay Giants 1-point underdog, over/under 44
- Week 13. at Dallas (Thursday) Giants 8-point underdog, over/under 44.5
- Week 14. New Orleans, Giants 1-point underdog, over/under 41
- Week 15. Baltimore, Giants 6.5-point underdog, over/under 44
- Week 16. at Atlanta, Giants 4.5-point underdog, over/under 44.5
- Week 17. Indianapolis, Giants 2-point underdog, over/under 43.5
- Week 18. at Philadelphia, Giants 5-point underdog, over/under 43
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.