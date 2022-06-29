Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: ILB Blake Martinez

Can Blake Martinez come back from his season-ending injury and return to his 2020 form for the new run Giants defense?

New York Giants inside linebacker and defensive co-captain Blake Martinez’s 2021 season barely got off the ground before an ACL injury in Week 3 against the Falcons took him out for the rest of the year. Many fans thought this would contribute to Martinez being a cap casualty this off-season, but thanks to a rework of his contract, Martinez will be a New York Giant in 2022.

This was excellent news for the team, as his presence was certainly missed. A once formidable unit and strength of the team began to fall apart in 2021, and the loss of Martinez played a significant role in this collapse. Luckily, after making it known during OTAs that Martinez was on track in rehab, the Giants anticipate having him back on the field in Week 1.

Although many may already know what Martinez brings to Big Blue’s defense, don’t forget that he will be playing in a new defensive scheme. Does Martinez fit in the new defense? Will he be asked to serve a different role this season? What can fans expect from the 28-year-old linebacker this year?

What He Brings

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) celebrates after an interception against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Martinez made a name for himself in the NFL with his ability to get to the ball carrier and make the tackle. He is fourth in total tackles(with 428) since he entered the league in 2016, even after missing almost all of 2021. This ability to make tackles is something the Giants will love to have back in the middle of their defense as they try to improve as a unit.

His ability to quickly read and diagnose the plays around the line of scrimmage allows Martinez to thrive in this area. Martinez is best when asked to play downhill, attack the proper gaps in the run game, and make timely tackles to stop a receiver in his tracks in the passing game.

He has a knack for being in the right place, at the right time, and on time. This is one of the qualities that allowed Martinez to solidify himself as a staple of the Giants' defense.

The exciting aspect is how Martinez can fit into the new scheme that Wink Martindale will run in New York. It is hard to say how Martindale will run his defense now that he is on a team with an entirely different roster, but when looking at his history, it is safe to say that this Giants team will blitz a lot more in 2022.

Martindale, over the years, has shown the willingness to manufacture pressure from all over the defense, including from the middle linebacker position. Martinez will likely be deployed in blitzing situations much more often this season, and this may be an excellent thing for him. Martinez can use his downhill explosion to burst through gaps created by the defensive line and either create pressure or get home to the quarterback.

Although I don't expect it to happen often, this would add another aspect to his game and create additional ways for the linebacker to make his presence felt on the football field.

Martinez has been a captain of the defense both years he has been on the team. There is no doubt that he brings a veteran presence to the team and is highly respected by his teammates and coaches. With the recent departures of Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, and James Bradberry, Martinez’s leadership will be huge for the team and is a quality that should not be overlooked.

His Contract

DeAndre Hopkins of the Cardinals runs after the catch and is tackled by Blake Martinez of the Giants in the first half as the Arizona Cardinals played the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on December 13, 2020.

Martinez originally signed a three-year contract worth up to $30.75 million. His contract was restructured last season and, following his injury, again by new Giants GM Joe Schoen in an attempt to create some cap space.

In 2022, Martinez will earn a base salary of $1.2 million, a pro-rated signing bonus of $750,000, and a roster bonus of $176,471. He'll carry a cap hit of $7.7 million and a dead cap value of $4 million.

Overall, these figures currently rank 27th among NFL linebackers.

 

Roster Projection/Expectations

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (54) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) in the first quarter. The Giants face the 49ers in an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford. Giants 49ers

Before his injury, Martinez was a staple of the Giants' defense, a guy who played nearly every snap. Unless the effects of the ACL persist or his role significantly changes in this defense, there is no reason why Martinez should not play a very similar position to that he played in 2020.

