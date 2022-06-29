New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: ILB Blake Martinez

Martinez made a name for himself in the NFL with his ability to get to the ball carrier and make the tackle. He is fourth in total tackles(with 428) since he entered the league in 2016, even after missing almost all of 2021. This ability to make tackles is something the Giants will love to have back in the middle of their defense as they try to improve as a unit.

His ability to quickly read and diagnose the plays around the line of scrimmage allows Martinez to thrive in this area. Martinez is best when asked to play downhill, attack the proper gaps in the run game, and make timely tackles to stop a receiver in his tracks in the passing game.

He has a knack for being in the right place, at the right time, and on time. This is one of the qualities that allowed Martinez to solidify himself as a staple of the Giants' defense.

The exciting aspect is how Martinez can fit into the new scheme that Wink Martindale will run in New York. It is hard to say how Martindale will run his defense now that he is on a team with an entirely different roster, but when looking at his history, it is safe to say that this Giants team will blitz a lot more in 2022.

Martindale, over the years, has shown the willingness to manufacture pressure from all over the defense, including from the middle linebacker position. Martinez will likely be deployed in blitzing situations much more often this season, and this may be an excellent thing for him. Martinez can use his downhill explosion to burst through gaps created by the defensive line and either create pressure or get home to the quarterback.

Although I don't expect it to happen often, this would add another aspect to his game and create additional ways for the linebacker to make his presence felt on the football field.

Martinez has been a captain of the defense both years he has been on the team. There is no doubt that he brings a veteran presence to the team and is highly respected by his teammates and coaches. With the recent departures of Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, and James Bradberry, Martinez’s leadership will be huge for the team and is a quality that should not be overlooked.