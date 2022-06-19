New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: iOL Mark Glowinski

Mark Glowinski was the only free agent to receive a multi-year contract, so let's look at why that might be.

The Giants added veteran guard Mark Glowinski, who primarily played right guard for the Indianapolis Colts since 2018. Per Pro Football Focus, Glowinski has allowed 183 career pressures but just 15 sacks for a 96.6 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

Glowinski has started 55 games at right guard for the Colts over the last several years and has been successful as both a zone and gap-scheme blocker. Glowinski briefly lost the starting right guard position last season to Chris Reed.

Per PFF, Glowinski's 70.1 overall grade ranks 21st in the NFL among qualified guards for 2021, higher than All-Pro Quenton Nelson.

Glowinski also earned better run blocking and pass blocking grades than Nelson. Add to that his durability—he has not missed a start due to injury since joining the Colts.

He was drafted in 2015 in the fourth round by the Seahawks but lasted just over two seasons, losing his starting right guard job two games into the 2017 season to Oday Aboushi. The Seahawks waived Glowinski on December 16, 2017. He was claimed off waivers by the Colts the following day.

What He Brings Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The 29-year-old Glowinski has played in 95 games and has started 75. His strength is in run blocking, a weakness for the Giants, especially along the interior. Glowinski offers brute strength, particularly when coming downhill when he can turn into a mauler once he gets his big mitts on a defender. Naturally aggressive, Glowinski can move quickly in a zone scheme or pull and kick/log in the gap scheme. He's also strong with combo blocking and getting to the second level. Overall his presence should be a welcome addition to the Giants running game. Glowinski is also a solid enough pass protector with a career 96.6 pass-blocking efficiency rating. His Contract Robert Scheer/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC Glowinski signed a three-year deal worth $18.3 million. The contract includes a $4.5 million signing bonus and up to $900,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and up to $900,000 in workout bonuses. Glowinski's first-year cap number is $3,332,353 and includes $1.25 million (his first-year base salary) guaranteed. Because he has guaranteed money in the first two years of the deal--in 2023, he has $5.65 million guaranteed (his 2023 base salary plus a $1 million roster bonus due March 22)--he is unlikely to be cut anytime soon. Glowinski has the 12th highest cap hit on the Giants in 2022. Roster Expectations/Projections Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Barring injury, Glowinski will be the Giants' starting right guard.

Join the Giants Country Community