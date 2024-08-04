Andrew Thomas Offers Honest Assessment on Current State of Giants' O-Line
The New York Giants desperately need their offensive line to be better–a lot better–than it was last year when it allowed 85 sacks, the most in league history.
But after nine training camp practices, during which the unit has had to shuffle guys around along the interior due to injuries, the jury is still out on this all-important unit, according to left tackle Andrew Thomas.
“It's hard to judge,” Thomas said Sunday when asked if the line was better after two weeks of camp. "Once we step on the field on Sunday when the bullets are really flying, that's when you really know.
“It's also hard to compare it to different years. Last year, there was so much going on, whether it was injuries, rotation, or so many different things. But I think we have a good group of guys, some veteran presence in the room, and I think that will help us gel together.”
Around this time last year, the Giants were getting ready to have joint practices against the Detroit Lions out in Allen Park, Michigan. This year, they’re meeting again for joint practices, this time in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Thomas was frank in his assessment of how the team did versus what it needs to do.
“I think we didn't start fast enough,” he said of last year’s joint practices. “I think that's an emphasis for this year.”
Thomas said he likes the level of competition within the unit, but when asked about how the line has looked so far this summer, he sounded lukewarm, given all the shuffling that has been done along the interior.
“I would say okay. There is a little bit of movement going on,” he said. “(Offensive lineman) Greg (Van Roten) is learning the system at center, but I think we do a good job of competing.
“We're just working on the small details, just with the MIKE points, and making sure we know who's where on different protections, and then always working on our technique.”
The Giants' defensive front has, for the most part, had its way with the Giants' offensive line, particularly in one-on-one drills. In the Lions, the Giants will have another good defensive front, and Thomas said they’ll be better able to assess their physicality and technique.
“You definitely measure yourself to a team that's talented like they are,” he said. We're just focused on doing what we can, executing, and, like I said, having the mentality of being physical because I think that translates to Sundays.”