Biggest Burning Question for Giants in 2024 is Not Necessarily What You Think
The New York Giants have many questions heading into next season, but arguably, their most significant questions are centered around quarterback Daniel Jones.
As the veteran quarterback enters the most critical season of his career, CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr believes the most pressing question for the Giants this season will be if Jones has enough talent at the receiver position to be successful.
Although the Giants invested a third-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft on receiver Jaylen Hyatt and the sixth-overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft on receiver Malik Nabers, Kerr believes there are still questions surrounding the Giants’ receiver unit.
“Did the Giants give Jones enough help for him to have a fighting chance at retaining his job?” Kerr asked. “Malik Nabers was the right pick at No. 6 in the draft, giving Jones the best wide receiver he's ever played with.
“Nabers should be Jones' top target, as the Giants will pair him with Darius Slayton, 2022 second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson and 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt. Allen Robinson was also a free-agent signing.”
Kerr, who noted that the Giants are locked in this year with Jones as the quarterback for better or worse, opined that the Giants’ recent investments on the offensive side of the ball might not be enough for Jones to keep his starting position long-term.
“Darren Waller appears set to retire, so Daniel Bellinger and rookie fourth-round pick Theo Johnson will move up the tight end depth chart," Kerr said.
"Jones also lost his best offensive playmaker this past season in Saquon Barkley, who headed down I-95 to the Eagles. Devin Singletary was signed to replace Barkley as the No. 1 running back."
But with the Giants apparently looking to be more explosive on the offensive side of the ball, they’re going to need Jones to look more like the quarterback he did in 2022 than he did last year if he’s to have a chance at finishing his four-year, $160 million contract.
“On paper, this pass-catching group may be the best Jones has had. Will it be enough for Jones to throw more than 20 touchdown passes in a season and have a passer rating over 95.0?” Kerr pondered.
“Even if Jones gets those numbers, is that enough to keep his job if the Giants don't win more than eight games?
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel