Bobby Okereke Outlines Giants' Challenge Against Seahawks Offense
The New York Giants begin the season's second month today in Seattle, the third year in a row the two teams are meeting.
The Seahawks are 3-1 and have one of the best passing offenses in the entire league; the Giants 1-3 and a team that is still searching to be among the best at something in the league.
Among the matchups taking center stage will be the Seahawks offense vs. the Giants defense. Right smack in the middle of slowing things down will be inside linebackers Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden, both of whom have quietly been playing well for the Giants.
McFadden currently leads the Giants’ inside linebackers with seven stops, followed by Okereke’s three. McFadden is also fourth on the defense with 11 pressures, behind Dexter Lawerence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns.
Okereke has been one of the Giants' top defensive players since being signed last offseason. So far this year, he has 25 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and one pass deflection.
Okereke, McFadden, and the rest of the Giants' defense will be tasked with trying to stop the Seahawks offense this week. Seattle averages 280.8 passing yards per game (1st) and 25.5 points per game (9th).
They boast one of the best skill player groups in the league, with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as their three-headed monster at the wide receiver position. They're an explosive group, one Okereke knows they'll have to limit come Sunday.
"Explosive offense–a little bit of a dual-headed monster. They can run the ball well and throw the ball well as well. Great quarterback, playing at a very high level, and they have three elite receivers, so a good challenge."
The Seahawks rushing offense isn't on par with their pass game, only averaging 106.3 yards per game on the ground (20th), with Kenneth Walker III as their primary ball carrier, who already has 183 yards and four touchdowns.
"He's a very physical runner,” Okereke said of Walker. “He's got really good vision. He's fast. He's quick. He's got elite contact balance. He forces a lot of missed tackles, so he'll be a great challenge."