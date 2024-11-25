Brian Daboll: Giants Played with Effort in 30-7 Loss to Bucs
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll openly disagreed with players such as outside linebacker Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Malik Nabers, Jermaine Eluemunor, and wide receiver Darius Slayton, who all suggested during postgame rants that not everyone played up to their potential.
“The guys played hard. They play with effort. Just didn’t do enough,” Daboll said Monday morning.
Daboll instead pointed to execution as the primary culprit behind the team’s latest loss, saying, “We didn’t play well enough. Some things, whether it’s execution stuff or call stuff, we just didn’t get the job done. But in terms of running to the football, giving effort at the line of scrimmage, those didn’t stand out.”
But then later Daboll conceded there might have been some guys not giving ideal effort, saying, “I think it wasn’t up to our standard in terms of just overall execution of play. But there wasn’t a lot of guys that there were just, you know, not giving effort.”
Daboll, who said he doesn’t plan to give up the playcalling given the short work week, sounded open to addressing the concerns raised by his veteran leaders–Nabers and Lawrence both said the team played “soft,” Burns described the performance as “a–,” and Eluemunor and Slayton questioned some of the efforts and if guys were truly playing up to their abilities.
Daboll, however, sounded confident that once the players and coaches watched the tape, everyone would be on the same page moving forward.
“We’re gonna watch the tape here as a group, and we’re gonna go through the plays like we normally do,” Daboll said. “And I think that as a coach, you make the corrections that you need to make, and I think the players will see what we see as a coaching staff.
“We’ll talk about what Jermaine sees, and we’ll talk about what we see. We’ll watch it. It’s right on tape. But again, I have confidence in the guys in the locker room. And again, when you lose a game like that, the way we lost, certainly everybody’s frustrated.”