Brian Daboll's Message to Giants Ahead of Big Game Against Colts

The Giants can get into the postseason with a win against a declining Colts team, but head coach Brian Daboll refuses to consider that possibility just yet.

There are many history lessons an NFL head coach can present to make a point, but don't expect Giants head coach Brian Daboll to deviate from his season-long message about controlling what they can control and keeping the focus on the next game.

The topic came up after the 2022 Giants, despite losing 27-24 to the Minnesota Vikings, managed to stand toe-to-toe with the current No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

That accomplishment, albeit a loss, reminded one of the 2007 Giants, who, after clinching the fifth seed in the postseason, went into a meaningless regular-season finale against the undefeated New England Patriots and stood toe-to-toe with the best team in football in a narrow 38-35 loss.

Despite the loss, many Giants players and coaches would later admit that the game was a catalyst for the Giants' growing confidence which carried them through the postseason and to a stunning Super Bowl victory over the undefeated Patriots.

"I don't think you're ever happy or satisfied after a loss in any shape or form," Daboll said Monday when repeatedly asked if he would incorporate the importance of the upcoming game when the team reports back to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday to start the new week.

"We try to do the same thing each week: We go back and look at some of the things we did well, some of the things we can improve on, and get ready for this week."

This weekend bring the Indianapolis Colts to town for the Giants' regular-season home finale. The Colts have lost their last four games but have been somewhat hard to figure out.

In three of their four losses, the Colts have not scored 20 points. Two weeks ago, however, they put up 36 points against the same Vikings team that barely beat the Giants on Saturday.

Daboll has consistently refused to discuss the "P" word. He has insisted that the priority is whoever is next on the Giants' schedule and repeats every week that his only concern is the team controlling what it can control, which is its preparation.

That starts with each person doing their job.

"We all have a job to do, and you take a lot of pride in your work, regardless of where you're at the season and what the records are," Daboll said. "The best thing you can do is control what you can control.

"Everybody knows what the game is this week," he said. "I think what's most important is how do we improve our blocking, our decision making, getting off blocks, our tackling, our (special teams) units. All that stuff is really what matters, and that's where our focus needs to be."

