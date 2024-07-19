Darius Slayton Says Giants Rookie Teammate Reminds Him of This Receiver
When New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton looks at Malik NAbers, his fellow receiver and rookie teammate, he sees a striking resemblance to Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase, the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"He's looked good," Slayton told Keyshawn Johnson during an appearance on the former receiver’s All Facts No Brakes podcast.
"In my opinion, he reminds me of Ja'Marr Chase. Malik's about six feet–they're about the same size. Dimensionally, they're about the same, his body movements. It's actually weird watching him move around. He's really talented; he's got good hands.”
Chase, as a rookie, caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Giants, who have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham’s final year in New York, in 2018, are counting on NAbers, their first-round draft pick this year, to break that streak.
Slayton, who isn’t shy about backing his teammates regardless of the circumstances, believes that once Nabers grasps the Giants’ system, the sky’s the limit.
“Our system–the biggest hiccup as a rookie is trying to get down all these terminologies (head coach Brian) Daboll has for us,” Slayton said. “Once (Nabers) gets all that down, I think he'll have no problem having success."