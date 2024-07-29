Dexter Lawrence (Illness) Among Giants' Absences in 1st Pad Day
The New York Giants will be missing some major names as they hit one of the first landmarks of the training camp process.
Monday's practice, the first in pads, will not feature defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who is joined by linebacker Tomon Fox (hamstring), rookie safety Tyler Nubin (calf), and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder).
Lawrence, one of the Giants' star pass rushers is by far the headlining absence after an eventful summer debut that saw him involved in the hit that took out Jermaine Eluemunor on the line. His departure should give recent late draft selections DJ Davidson and Jordon Riley a chance to succeed and stand out now that the pads are on.
The freshman Nubin has mostly worked with the second team when he's on the field. Daboll said that he was "really close" to returning but will apparently watch the first padded activities from the side. Schmit's injury led to some line shifting over the weekend and that could continue on Monday.
While former Minnesota Viking Austin Schlottmann is listed as the backup center, the Giants ran Jon Runyan Jr. in the role on Sunday while undrafted rookie Jake Kubas placed himself at right guard.
The Giants have some time to get healthy before their next camp landmark, a series of joint practices with the Detroit Lions that culminate in an exhibition game on Aug. 8 at MetLife Stadium (7 p.m. ET, WNYW).
