Does Proposed Pre-season Trade for Steelers Running Back Make Sense for Giants?
The New York Giants acquired running back Devin Singletary this offseason after the departure of Saquon Barkley. Many are left to wonder just how much Singletary can fill the role a healthy Barkley had with the Giants. The Giants also have Eric Gray and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. waiting in the wings, too.
But to some, the additional talent acquired might not be enough. Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler suggested that the Giants look to the trade market and get Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, who has lost ground to Jaylen Warren of late.
“A Pro Bowl selection in his rookie campaign, a fresh start for Najee Harris could provide the breath of air he needs to work back to his high level of production,” Fowler wrote.
“Despite amassing over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons as a pro, his volume has annually decreased leaving many to speculate when Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin will ultimately turn the keys over to ... Jaylen Warren.
"Considering the Steelers declined Harris' fifth-year option, a move sooner rather than later would present Pittsburgh with some remanence of a return, even if it's a late-round or compensatory selection."
Fowler, who noted that Giants general manager Joe Schoen already has three former Steelers on the team’s 90-man training camp roster (Allen Robinson, Gunner Olszewski, and Miles Boykin), proposed that the Giants send Pittsburgh a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick for Harris.
A potential backfield led by Harris and Singletary would be intriguing and would certainly bolster Big Blue's offensive attack.
Whether or not the Giants make such a move is in the air, as paying for Harris could be pricey. And if the Giants weren’t willing to spend for Saquon Barkley, it’s highly unlikely they’d spend for Harris.