Draft steal Tyrone Tracy, Jr. a Big Part of Promising Giants Future
When the New York Giants selected running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he wasn’t a name many fans or analysts expected to become an immediate impact player.
A former wide receiver at Iowa who transitioned to running back at Purdue, Tracy was seen as an intriguing prospect with raw potential but some lingering questions about his fit at the professional level.
By Week 13 of his rookie season, however, Tracy has silenced many doubts, emerging as one of the league’s most dynamic rookie playmakers and earning recognition as one of the draft's biggest steals.
Tracy’s collegiate career hinted at his potential versatility. In his final season at Purdue, he recorded 716 rushing yards on 113 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt and scoring eight touchdowns. He also added 132 receiving yards on 19 receptions, demonstrating his ability to contribute to multiple phases of the offense.
The Giants were drawn to this skill set, envisioning Tracy as a player who could contribute to various situations. While questions remained about his relatively limited experience as a running back, Tracy quickly dispelled those concerns once he took the field.
His breakout moment came in Week 5 against the Seahawks, when starter Devin Singletary suffered an injury that sidelined him for several games. Thrown into the lead role, Tracy seized the opportunity, rushing for 129 yards on 18 carries in his first start, averaging an impressive 7.2 yards per attempt. That performance set the tone for the weeks to come.
Since stepping into a starting role in Week 5, Tracy has amassed 590 rushing yards and four touchdowns while catching 20 passes for 137 yards. His blend of speed, vision, and elusiveness has provided the Giants with a much-needed offensive spark during a challenging season.
Even with Singletary’s return, Tracy has maintained a significant role in the backfield. Through Week 13, he has totaled 619 rushing yards on 125 carries (5.0 yards per attempt), four touchdowns on the ground, and 178 receiving yards on 24 catches.
These numbers highlight his dual-threat ability, allowing him to complement Singletary while carving out a defined role in the offense.
However, as with any rookie, Tracy has his flaws. Ball security has been a notable weakness in his game, with fumbles occasionally overshadowing his otherwise impressive performances.
A critical moment came during the Giants’ Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers when a fumble in overtime proved costly, leading to a narrow loss.
While these mistakes are growing pains for any young player, they highlight an area for improvement as Tracy continues to adjust to the speed and physicality of the NFL.
Despite these setbacks, Tracy’s ability to bounce back and deliver in subsequent games speaks to his potential for growth. Coaches have expressed confidence that his ball security issues can be corrected with experience and proper coaching. In the meantime, his contributions to the Giants’ offense have far outweighed the occasional misstep, solidifying his role as a key playmaker.
Tracy’s emergence is remarkable for how seamlessly he has adapted to the NFL level. The Giants’ season has been marked by injuries and underperformance across the roster, yet Tracy has risen to every challenge.
His ability to perform under pressure, coupled with his work ethic and football intelligence, has drawn praise from coaches and teammates. Tracy’s contributions have bolstered the Giants’ offense and helped stabilize a team searching for consistency in a rebuilding year.
The decision to draft Tracy in the fifth round looks more like an act of genius with each passing week. Finding such value in the later draft rounds is a game-changer for a team striving to build a competitive roster.
Tracy has already exceeded expectations, and his continued development will be a key storyline as the Giants plan for the future.