Fan Pulse: Should Giants Exercise Daniel Jones's Option Year?

The Giants have until May 2 to decide whether to exercise quarterback Daniel Jones' option year. Should they do it though? We weighed in on the decision and we also went to our readers for their thoughts.

After three NFL seasons, the New York Giants should at least have an idea whether Daniel Jones is their franchise quarterback of the future, right?

So you'd think--except that's not the case. And while a large part of that isn't all Jones's fault--the constant change in the coaching staff and schemes combined with the organization's failure to put a decent offensive line in front of him hasn't helped--Jones hasn't done himself any favors either.

This past season, the former Duke signal-caller had a golden opportunity to step up in Year 2 of the same offensive system--the first time he's been in the same system since his college days at Duke.

While there were improvements in his game, such as better ball security and movement in the pocket, the quantum leap the team was expecting never came in part due to Jones's continued struggles with what he was seeing once his first read was taken away.

As if all that isn't enough to create a pause in deciding whether to pick up his option year, there is the injury factor. Jones has missed at least one game in each of his first three seasons, the latest being the sprained neck injury that cost him the final six games last season.

Put all that together and the $22.384 million guaranteed cap hit the Giants would have to take on in 2023 (about 14 percent of the estimated $92+ million cap space the Giants currently have that will shrink as the team signs free agents and draft picks between now and then), and it just doesn't seem to make sense to us to exercise Jones's option year.

If he balls out and finally does take that quantum leap, it would then behoove the Giants to re-sign Jones to a multi-year contract with a lower first-year number. If he doesn't, they can start from scratch at the quarterback spot and not be on the hook for any money owed.

Our verdict is the Giants should pass on picking up Jones's option year. But what did our newsletter readers have to say? Here are some opinions for and against the Giants exercising Jones's option year.

The Giants need a backup quarterback who can also push Daniel Jones to be better once training camp starts and be available if (more likely when) Jones starts messing up during the season. If the deal is fiscally reasonable, they should sign free agent Mitch Trubisky. (Mark L.)

How bad is the injury to Jones's neck should determine his contract status. Give him a solid line; he will come through. Give him some stability from the offensive play calling, and I think you will be very surprised. (Earl T.)

Yes! It's difficult to evaluate a QB with such a pathetic OL. But if you look through the obvious stats, he has performed very much in line with reasonable expectations. On passes over 20 yards in the air, he was among the best in the league, even last year. This is big because it takes more time to throw those passes, meaning if he gets the time, he's one of the best. And as far as turnovers, if you are on a team that is always trailing, you MUST take chances even if they don't work out. Give him an OL, and you have a franchise QB, and the fifth-year option will be a bargain. (James K.)

I think Daniel showed enough in his rookie season to show that he belongs as a franchise quarterback. When you take a realistic look at what he has had to deal with the revolving door of coaches and systems, the leaking offensive line, and still trying to put this team on his back, I don't know how anyone can truly evaluate him in the last two COVID seasons. Just take a look at some of the so-called star quarterbacks and how they performed during this time, and you get a sense of where I am coming from. However, having said all that, I have no clue how you decide whether or not to take a leap of faith. So, my conclusion is that we should have a meeting of the coaches (a.k.a. professionals) and get a consensus and just do whatever the decision is. (Bob P.)

Based on what we know AND what we don't know about Jones, I would not exercise the option. Let him play this season, if his neck allows, under his current contract as a prove-it. If he does, then negotiate a new contract. (George B.)

This is the prove-it year. Zero sense to exercise now. (Jerry R.)

