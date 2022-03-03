Fan Pulse: Should the Giants Trade Saquon Barkley?

There are arguments for and against moving the 2018 No. 2 overall pick in the draft, but which ones make the most sense?

In this week’s FAN PULSE question (found in the free Giants Country Daily Digest newsletter, subscription information below), we asked the fans if they thought the Giants should trade running back Saquon Barkley.

This question was circulated before general manager Joe Schoen, speaking Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, declared that he will listen to any offers he receives, not just for Barkley but others as well.

But would the Giants really move Barkley? There are a couple of questions the Giants need to answer if they are truly serious about moving Barkley (and my guess is they're not if Jordan Schultz's report of the Giants wanting a first-round draft pick is true.)

The first is who among the projected free agents and draft picks is better than Barkley? Granted, the former Penn State star hasn't looked like he did in his rookie season when he won Offensive Rookie of the Year, and that's due to his return from ACL surgery combined with a sprained ankle slowed him down last year.

Still, it's hard to argue that Barkley at 80 percent is better than most guys at 100 percent.

And it hasn't been Barkley's fault that the prior coaching staffs haven't been able to deploy him to his strengths. A combination of unimaginative play-calling and inconsistent offensive line play has not done Barkley any favors.

Then there is the money aspect. While $7.2 million, the amount Barkley will receive this year on his option year, isn't a back-breaker, there are those worried about the future and if the Giants plan to sign Barkley to a big-time deal similar to what Todd Gurley got from the Rams and Christian McCaffrey got from the Panthers.

Gurley didn't make it through his deal, and McCaffrey has struggled with injuries after getting his deal. Both cases are fair warnings about spending mega-money on a running back, especially when the team could need to extend its franchise quarterback should Daniel Jones ball out this year.

Here's the wild card that isn't yet known: What will the Giants offense look like, and how much will Barkley play into that plan?

Head coach Brian Daboll revealed that plays have been developed that take advantage of what Barkley can do well (yet another clue that the Giants probably aren't as serious about moving on from him as the headlines made it seem). So it certainly does sound as though they're counting on having him this year, despite what's been said.

Okay, so will the Giants look to trade Barkley?

A growing consensus is that they're unlikely to get anything higher than a conditional third-round pick for a guy who's now one season removed from major ACL surgery.

While extra draft picks are worth it, the pick also has to represent the potential value of the player being traded, which is where one can probably argue against the Giants moving Barkley this year if they don't get something of equal or greater value in return.

And that's why we don't think Barkley gets traded, even though there is enough evidence to support the case of trading him.

What Do the Fans Say?

This was a close debate, but informally speaking, slightly more fans who responded to our FAN PULSE question were in favor of moving on from Barkley.

--Running back can be gotten in later rounds. The Giants have too many holes to fix. Trade Barkley for more picks. (Mike S.)

--He was great his first year, but following years with injuries, he has not performed at a high level. Cut him and save his large salary. (Lawrence B.)

--If the salary cap were in good shape, I would definitely keep Barkley. The cap has to be restored to the proper fiscal health! The state of the cap dictates that he gets moved on. The same goes for all the other high-priced players. (Leonard P.)

--Saquon really was the dynamic force we drafted for one season. However, his penchant for injuries and the fact he dances at the line of scrimmage tells me he will never again be worth the money to keep him long term, so now may be the time to let somebody else overpay him and collect draft capital. (Bob P.)

--I think the question is a good one because of what it will mean to the Giants going forward. In my opinion, they should trade him. Watching him last year was hard, especially seeing him try and hit the holes or outrun defenders like he used to before his injuries. We need so much help, so getting more draft choices for him would really benefit the team. (John V.)

There was also a fair amount of people who strongly objected to the thought of the Giants moving on from Barkley, most of them citing the fact that the past state of the offensive line hasn't helped matters and that Barkley. Here is a sample of those opinions.

--Giants should keep him, give him a chance under the new management and a new offense! (Don C.)

--I think the Giants should give Barkley one more year. If he can get close to what he was before the surgery, he would give the offense a much-needed lift. (Tom M.)

--NO! Saquon should NOT be traded. As well as Daniel Jones, both need an opportunity to perform with as much protection as possible in front of them. (Henry H.)

--My general opinion is to keep Barkley for at least one more season (as with Jones) on as low a contract hit as possible to see what he has left. But, IF and it's a big IF, we can get a couple of relatively high draft picks for him, then I would trade him. We can make good use of draft picks in that we have so many holes to fill. (George B.)

--Do not, under any circumstances, trade Saquon Barkley. In the last year of his rookie contract, let him show what he can do when healthy and under a new and finally offensive-minded coaching staff. Otherwise, we waisted a second overall pick for basically nothing in return. That makes no sense, and you will never replace his type of talent and desire for the game. He can really flourish under the right circumstances. (James B.)

Thanks to everyone who responded! Be sure to subscribe to our free newsletter, as we'll have our next Fan Pulse question in the March 3 edition.

Join the Giants Country Community