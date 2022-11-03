Five Contract Forecasts for Key Giants Players

When Joe Schoen was hired as the general manager of the New York Giants, among his core beliefs was the importance of building a franchise through the draft and retaining core players who proved essential for the team's long-term health.

A little more than ten months later, that philosophy hasn't changed. Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, and other key decision-makers in the Giants organization have a good idea as to who they'd like to extend beyond their current contracts and had plans to discuss the specific strategies for some of them this week.

"There are some guys we’re going to talk about when we look at our UFAs and some of the guys that we could potentially extend," Schoen said Tuesday.

"Certain players will maybe want to play it out and see if you can up your value or take guarantees now. There’s a lot that goes into it. Some people may not have an appetite for extensions--they may want to hit free agency and the open market. We’ll go through all of our UFAs, the guys with expiring contracts, and talk about them later on."

Given the current state of the team's cap--Over the Cap lists the Giants with $2,836,840 of cap space --Schoen admitted he might have to restructure another contract just to have enough money to take care of weekly business for the remaining nine games of the season. As such, any blockbuster contract extensions (e.g., Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley) will likely have to wait until next year when the Giants have a healthier cap picture.

Let's look at some players who could be seeing an extension sooner than later--their -projected dollar value, contract length, and timing.

Daniel Jones Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Daniel Jones

There are numerous factors the Giants' brass wanted to see from Jones beyond statistics (which have been affected given the state of the Giants' receivers).

Could Jones stay healthy? How well would he mesh with the team's offensive system? Could he deliver on what Schoen calls the "gotta-have-it" moments? Did his teammates and coaches respect him? Was he willing to put the work in regardless of how the season unfolded?

So far, the answer to these questions has been a resounding "Yes!" Jones might not have fantasy football-worthy stats, but he's navigated a team to a 6-2 record by delivering on five fourth-quarter comebacks--this without a solid receiving corps at his disposal. He fought through a painful ankle sprain. And he's quietly grown into a well-respected leader in the locker room for whom his teammates want to play.

With all that said, don't expect the Giants to reach a new deal with Jones before the season ends for several reasons. One, they do not have the cap space to get it done, even if Schoen dips into the forbidden Kenny Golladay deal (a contract we believe he's trying hard to avoid touching).

Two, a quarterback is not a cheap investment. As Schoen said, they're only eight games into a 17-game season. The meat of the Giants schedule is still to come in the weeks ahead. And the evaluation of Jones was always going to be a full one-year affair.

That said, Jones is trending in the right direction, but that doesn't mean he's trending toward a Josh Allen deal. Instead, it makes sense to give Jones a shorter deal that they could get out of if they need to without taking a hit.

Spotrac identified Jones's market value as three years, $76,418,278 9 (APY: $19,104,569). It makes sense for the Giants not to give Jones a contract worth six figures in total value, not based on one year in this offense, no matter how impressive it's been.

If the Giants need a reminder of why that is the way to go, look no further than what happened in Denver, who gave Russell Wilson a huge contract extension before he even had a chance to play in that system to show his worthiness for the money he received.

The shorter-term deal, structured accordingly, would allow the Giants to rip up the final year of that extension and do another extension if Jones shows he can consistently lead and win for this team.

If there is concern that the dollar value seems low, the Giants could look to guarantee at least 55 percent of the deal (including the signing bonus) and include some postseason performance bonuses such as for playoff wins, Pro Bowl, and All-Pro berths which, if reached, wouldn't hit until the following year's cap.

Dexter Lawrence II Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

DL Dexter Lawrence II

Schoen revealed on Tuesday that he received a trade offer for a player he declined.

Schoen didn't divulge who the player was, but in a follow-up interview with CBS Sports' Zach Gelb, it sure sounds like it might have been defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, the Giants' other 2019 first-round pick.

Unlike Jones, the Giants elected to exercise the option year in Lawrence's rookie deal. Lawrence will count for a fully guaranteed $12.407 million under next year's cap unless the Giants work out a longer-term deal to knock that number down. To do that, the Giants must ensure Lawrence gets the equivalent of that money in the form of a signing bonus and first-year fully guaranteed salary in the 2023 league year.

Lawrence has always been a solid run stuffer for the Giants, but this year, he's taken his game to the next level by developing further as a pass rusher. His four sacks through eight games already match his career-high set in 2020. His three tackles for a loss are halfway to his career-high set in 2020. Lawrence has been the model of durability, having yet to miss a game or a start due to injury.

The Giants, in the past, had a revolving door at defensive tackle where they'd let one guy with an expiring contract walk away regardless of how good he might have been. That approach hurt them more than not, and for the best example, look at Linval Joseph, who walked away in free agency only to put together a solid, Pro Bowl-caliber career with the Vikings.

Those days are over, as we can expect Lawrence to be among those offered a contract extension after the season, again, due to the tight cap constraints the Giants are currently under.

Spotrac projects a 4-year, $51,432,948 ($12,858,237 APY) deal as being in Lawrence's future, that APY just slightly higher than the guaranteed amount Lawrence would get next year if the Giants stay with his option year.

An estimated 51 percent guarantee sounds about right, as does a $500,000 per year workout bonus for the defensive co-captain.

Saquon Barkley Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

RB Saquon Barkley

Like Jones, Saquon Barkley is rejuvenated. He's finally healthy and on track toward 2,000 all-purpose yards and 1,000 rushing yards. And as we saw last week, when Barkley's contributions on the ground are taken away, the offense sputters (though it's fair to say that the lack of a top-shelf receiver didn't exactly help matters).

Barkley has followed Jones's lead in his quest for a new deal. He's fit this offense beautifully. He's stayed healthy. He's still very much a team leader. And he's a solid representative of the franchise.

All of that, per Spotrac is good enough for a projected 4-year, $38,170,816 contract (APY $9,542,704), the total figure being $6.976 million less than what Barkley earned in his first four years.

That projection is unlikely to work for Barkley. The franchise tag for running backs is estimated to be $12.632 million next year, and that figure likely has to be the starting APY for a new contract.

A more realistic contract would be four years, $62.5 million, which would put Barkley's APY at $15.62 million. That's more than the Saints' Alvin Kamara, who, unlike Barkley, has yet to record a 1,000-yard rushing season (Barkley has two such seasons and is on his way to a third if he stays healthy), is earning.

That average wouldn't make Barkley the highest APY-earning running back in the league--that honor currently belongs to Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers ($16 million APY). But it would certainly put Barkley near the top of the running back chain, where his play suggests he belongs.

Like what is expected for Daniel Jones, Barkley will probably have incentives that include Pro Bowl and/or All-Pro earnings. He'll also probably get incentives if he finishes as the league's rushing leader and hits a certain number of all-purpose yards. Also, he'll be among those free agents signed by the Giants to get a $500,000 per annum workout bonus.

As for the timing, don't be surprised if the Giants prioritize getting Jones done first once the 2022 season ends. If they can accomplish that, they should have the franchise tag available for Barkley, who would cost far less to franchise tag at $12.632 million than it would to franchise tag Jones at $31.497 million.

For those wondering if Barkley will get irked if he is franchised, the feeling is that if contract talks progress at a steady pace but don't wrap up by the start of the new league year, using the franchise tag to buy some more time is unlikely to create any ill feelings.

Andrew Thomas Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

LT Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas will be eligible for a contract extension after this season, but whether he'll get that extension then or after the 2023 campaign remains to be seen.

To be clear, Thomas has made a strong case for an extension. However, the Giants can't give everyone who is due an extension one at the same time, as that will create a salary cap jam. They might have to leave some guys on their rookie deal to avoid that, even if they are ready for a big payday.

That said, if Thomas earns a Pro Bowl berth, his timeline for an extension could be expedited. If not, the Giants will certainly exercise the option year in his rookie contract, which, as of right now, would cost them an estimated $13.935 million--that number would jump up to $15.934 million if Thomas earns a Pro Bowl berth.

Both of those numbers wouldn't even put Thomas in the Top 10 league-wide, but again, it might be necessary for the Giants to wait, given that they have to address some other contracts first.

When Thomas is ready to get his new contract, it's hard not to envision it coming in at less than $19 million APY, which is more than the $16.3 million APY Spotrac projects based on a four-year, $65.365 million contract.

If the Giants wait until after 2023 to get Thomas done-- again, it makes sense to do so given the other needs combined with the lack of a need to rush everyone off their rookie contracts at once--he could be looking at a four-year, $82 million deal. That would move his APY to $20.5 million per year.

Julian Love Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

DB Julian Love

Schoen did not rule out potentially getting some contracts done this week if both sides were agreeable to such talks. One guy that might make sense to extend if the Giants were indeed willing to tap into their remaining cap space (which I don't see them doing if Schoen wants to avoid being forced into restructuring another contract this year) is defensive back Julian Love.

Love, an unrestricted free agent after this season, has seen a steady uptick in his per-game workload--this year, he's played in 92 percent of the team's defensive snaps and 50 percent of their special teams snaps. A projected three-year, $19 million extension ($6.3 million APY) with 51 percent of that guaranteed would make for a nice raise from the original $822,715 APY Love's rookie deal provided.

