Five Questions About Giants’ Next Opponent, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders On SI reporter David Harrison answers five questions about the Commanders, who are next up on the New York Giants’ schedule.
What has been the biggest difference in terms of scheme on both sides of the ball?
DH:I'd say aggression. And I know that'll strike some people as odd considering Jayden Daniels' average air yards per pass was so low in Week 1. But organically, and when this scheme gets fully unleashed, there is a lot of downfield intention in the offense, and anyone who has watched the Dallas Cowboys over the past three years knows how aggressive the defense wants to be.
Where is the Commanders offense most vulnerable?
DH: The offensive line continues to be a work in progress, more so than the team as a whole, and as they try to find some consistency up front there are going to be opportunities to create pressure on Daniels. That being said, as the Buccaneers found out, creating that pressure doesn't always mean you'll succeed on a snap-to-snap basis, so complimentary football will be needed.
Where is the Commanders defense most vulnerable?
DH: In the secondary. Specifically on the outside where Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes normally patrol the boundaries and where opposing quarterbacks should take every one-on-one opportunity they can. Commanders fans nightmares were centered around Emmanuel Forbes matched up one-on-one with no top coverage against Malik Nabers, but with the corner having surgery on the thumb he injured in Week 1 I think they're new nightmare is that the replacement some of them wanted isn't even as good as the guy they wanted to be replaced!
Jayden Daniels ran a lot last week. What do you think was behind that, and were any of those runs designed?
DH: A lot of that was him being a rookie and relying on what he does best. The clock is faster in the NFL and it's accelerated even more when you face Todd Bowles' scheme. In fight or flight fashion you can either fight the pressure and stand in the pocket or fly out of it and take off. Daniels chose to fly, and all things considered I think that was the better option. But as he gets more comfortable in his NFL skin and as defenses get a little less complex, his arm will get more loose.
What is your biggest concern matchup-wise for this weekend's game?
DH: Malik Nabers vs. the secondary especially. Of course, that's if Nabers plays, but even if not the secondary is going to be the biggest question mark for Washington in this game and therefore the biggest matchup. I expect Whitt will have top coverage on Nabers for most of the game if he does go, but there are going to be opportunities. A close second, of course, has to be quarterback Daniel Jones against the Commanders defense because, well, you know...