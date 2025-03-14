Former NFL Exec on Why Browns are a Better Destination for a Veteran QB Than Giants
While the New York Giants wait for Aaron Rodgers to make his free agency decision, they keep their options open. The team is set to meet with Russell Wilson on Friday after meeting with Joe Flacco on Thursday.
However, as the Giants wait to find out who will accept their offer to quarterback the team, former NFL executive-turned-ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum has a word of caution regarding the Giants that just so happens to be an endorsement for Cleveland. With Cleveland, he was a player personnel assistant in 1995 before moving on to a short stint with the Saints and then his longest stint with the Jets.
"We were a playoff team two years ago. We just retained arguably the best non-quarterback in the NFL (Myles Garrett)," Tannenbaum said during Thursday's edition of Get Up.
"If you go to the New York Giants, it will be the professional grave because when was the last time since Eli Manning that a quarterback went to the Giants and had a good story to tell?"
Tannenbaum, who assembled a Jets roster that advanced to two straight AFC Championship games from 2009-2010, painted a rather cut-throat picture of the front office world.
But he also conveniently forgot to address the last time the Browns had a successful quarterback in his passionately presented argument for quarterbacks to pick the Browns over the Giants.
In all seriousness, Tannenbaum did highlight a critical point during the segment. The Giants must convince prospective players that the Meadowlands is not a place where careers go to languish and that there is a commitment to the program that previously wasn’t there, resulting in a change of coaching staffs every two years once Tom Coughlin resigned and a failed Daniel Jones experiment that went on for six years too long.
Although the former Duke talent displayed questionable decision-making skills on the field, he was not afforded favorable working conditions. New York struggled to build a trustworthy offensive line or an adequate wide receiver room during Jones' tenure. Again, the turnover in the coaching staff didn’t help him.
Have the Giants learned from their mistakes?
Any quarterback who comes to the Giants will want to know that he is protected and has a chance to compete for a playoff berth. The Giants are trying to set up their next starting signal-caller to believe in that, with general manager Joe Schoen having added offensive line depth in the form of tackles James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe while also re-signing right guard Greg Van Roten.
There is also the opportunity to work with superbly talented wideouts like Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, tight end Theo Johnson, and running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
The Giants’ post-Eli Manning era has been rife with losing and suspect leadership. But Schoen has stuck to his processes and has expressed that brighter days might still be ahead for a Giants team that has made it to the playoffs twice since its 2011 Super Bowl championship season.