Getting the Most Out of Jones is Giants' Biggest Challenge, Opines NFL Analyst
It’s already been determined that the New York Giants are planning to give quarterback Daniel Jones another chance to prove he is the right man to lead the team as starting quarterback after failing to find a new quarterback in the 2024 draft.
Jones, the sixth overall pick in 2019, has had plenty of ups and downs in his career with Big Blue, but after last season's abysmal play and two additional injuries (ACL and neck) added to his resume, his final chance to quell the criticism around him lies with an improved supporting cast that includes a supposedly upgraded offensive line and an upgrade to his receiving corps in Malik Nabers, this year’s first-round pick.
According to NFL.com's lead draft writer, Eric Edholm, the Giants' top challenge this year.
"The G-Men know they must put Jones in the best possible position to succeed again, with his strong 2022 campaign suddenly feeling so long ago, thanks to multiple injuries and poor play," Edholm wrote.
He goes on to question if the offensive line is fixed and if Jones can move well given his ACL injury (based on what he has shown in camp so far, his mobility shouldn’t be a problem).
Edholm concludes, “What is his confidence level after the Giants openly considered drafting his replacement? If Jones can't promptly bounce back, Drew Lock, who signed a one-year deal with the team, could be breathing down his neck in short order."
Edholm need not worry. Jones has been practicing with a chip on his shoulder all spring, determined to silence his critics. While he has had an up-and-down showing thus far in camp, it’s important to remember that it’s still early and that he will also have head coach Brian Daboll calling the plays this year.
Thus far in camp, Daboll has shown a willingness to deploy pre-snap motion, which should help Jones read the defenses.
Jones is due the last of his guaranteed money in his four-year, $160 million contract this year. He also has an injury guarantee in 2025, which the Giants will no doubt consider when determining what they plan to do with the quarterback and whether he should struggle again this year.