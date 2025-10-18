Giant Head Coach Brian Daboll Reportedly Wanted to Do This with Pick No. 3
In the coming years, the might look back on the first round of the 2025 NFL draft as a turning point for the franchise.
New York selected outside linebacker Abdul Carter out of Penn State with the No. 3 overall pick. Carter has already flashed some brilliance in his young career with the Giants, and , too.
Perhaps an even more crucial pick for Big Blue in the 2025 first round was quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose against elite competition early on in his rookie campaign has more or less saved the Giants’ season from doom.
Indeed, it looks like the Giants aced the first round of the draft, but it might not have turned out that way if Brian Daboll had been calling the shots in the draft room.
According to ESPN New York radio host Gary Myers, Daboll insisted that the Giants , a plan that would have left them without Carter.
“Brian (Daboll) wanted to … use the third pick in the draft on Dart, which would have been a little bit of a reach,” Myers said.
“Now, the way he's played so far, if you get your franchise quarterback, you take him wherever you can, if you feel that strongly about him.
"But [general manager] Joe Schoen played the board perfectly (and) got Abdul Carter, who would not have lasted more than another two picks if the Giants didn't take him (at No. 3). And then obviously he was able to get Jaxson Dart at No. 25.”
Myers is right about Schoen dominating the first round of the 2025 draft. Given that the Giants (not just Daboll) were reportedly high on Dart and had a of Dart’s strengths entering the draft, it’s clear that they wanted him badly.
This means that Schoen took a well-calculated risk to determine how he could snag Carter at No. 3 and still land Dart later in the first round by trading some of the team’s other picks.
Is the Giants' future secure?
Schoen’s tenure as general manager in New York hasn’t been without iffy decisions, but there’s nothing questionable about how he handled the above situation.
Also, the idea of Daboll putting pressure on Schoen to draft Dart early, and the fact that Schoen was able to ward off Daboll and ultimately carry out a superior draft plan, indicates that the two men have a good working relationship, and one that might be conducive to further success.
After all, Daboll may have been more right in evaluating Dart than anyone else (given how well Dart has played already).
On the other hand, Schoen proved more effective at figuring out the smartest way to acquire Dart while maximizing other needs for the Giants.
This situation shows that Daboll and Schoen have different skill sets and different ways of thinking, which makes their partnership stronger than if they were like-minded and mostly agreed on everything.
The best partnerships or groups in sports management are those that can harbor varying opinions and perspectives while allowing the best idea to rise to the top, not to mention fostering harmony among group members.
Schoen and Daboll must still be smiling about how the 2025 draft turned out. Their jobs may have ultimately been saved by it.
