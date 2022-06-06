Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: RB Matt Breida

How much action can RB2 Matt Breida expect to see in the offense? And what does he bring that's unique?

New York Giants running back Matt Breida is only 27 years old, but it feels like he has been in the NFL for a long time. The Giants are the fourth stop for the Georgia Southern running back, who originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. 

Breida spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins and the Bills. He's seen his career ups and downs thanks to injuries he has tried to play through. His best performance as a professional was in his second season with San Francisco, when he rushed for 814 yards on only 153 carries. 

While at Georgia Southern, Breida was named to consecutive All-Sun Belt Conference first teams in 2014 and 2015. He was also named 2014 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year by College Sports Madness, and he was a Doak Walker Award semifinalist.

What He Brings

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida (22) walks off the field following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.

Breida brings two things to the GIants' backfield. One is a familiarity with head coach Brian Daboll and any offensive concepts Daboll is planning to bring down from the Bills system he ran. The other is home run hitting ability.

Being in Buffalo last season, Breida has operated in the offense, so he will not only be able to acclimate to the system and terminology quickly, but he can also help teach the other guys in the running back room.

On top of his knowledge, Breida still possesses that home run hitting speed out the backfield when healthy. He has a career average of 4.9 yards per carry, and every season, he continues to show that he can chew up large chunks of yards. He can provide another dynamic weapon in a backfield that features Saquon Barkley.

His Contract

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida (22) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.

Breida signed a one-year contract (Minimum Salary Benefit) with the Giants for $1,047,500. The contract has $277,500 in guaranteed money, which would be dead money for the team if he is released. The team will save $770,000 if they cut him. His contract will account for .51% of the total cap this season.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida (22) and Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.

It's not a stretch to say that if Breida is healthy, he will make this team. He understands how to be productive on fewer carries and the dynamic of working in a backfield where he is not the featured back. He can be a legitimate veteran presence as a backup and operate in a role he has found a lot of success in over the past five seasons.

Breida and Saquon Barkley are the only two known commodities in the backfield. The question, as always, will be health and only health. 

 

