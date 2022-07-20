Giants' 2022 Week 10 Opponent Preview: Houston Texans
The New York Giants come out of their bye week with two straight home games, the first against the Houston Texans. While the Giants have had success in limited meetings with the Texans, the first game after a bye hasn't quite been as kind to NEw York.
The Giants are 17-24 (41.5 winning percentage, 28th in the league) in games played following their annual mid-season break. But the good news is they have never lost to the Texans at home and have a four-game winning streak against the AFC South club.
Week 10: New York Giants vs. Houston Texans
Sunday, November 13, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS (Flex Scheduling)
Texans' 2021 Record
4-13 (.176), 3rd place, AFC South.
Series History
The Giants lead the regular-season series 4-1. New York has won its last four games agains the Texans after losing in the first-ever regular-season meeting in 2002 season. The Giants were also the first opponent to play the Texans in any form of scrimmage, meeting the in the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game on August 5, 2022, a 34-14 Giants win.
Last Meeting
September 23, 2018. The Giants defeated the Texans in Houston, 27-22, for their first victory of the season as Eli Manning threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns and rookie Saquon Barkley ran for a third.
The teams’ most recent game in MetLife Stadium was on September 21, 2014, when the Giants won, 30-17, also the Giants' first win of a season. In that game, Manning threw for 234 yards and two scores. Houston’s lone victory in the series was a 16-14 decision on November 24, 2002, their inaugural season.
Texans' Key Additions
Derek Stingley Jr., CB (draft); Kenyon Green, OL (draft); Jalen Pitre, S (draft); John Metchie III, WR (draft); Kyle Allen, QB (FA) Cedric Ogbuehi, OT (FA); Maliek Collins, DT (FA); A.J. Cann, G (FA); Stephen Nelson, CB (FA); Mario Addison, DE (FA); Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB (FA); Raheem Green, DE (FA); Andy Janovich, FB (FA)
Texans' Key Losses
Justin Reid, S (FA); Jake Martin, OLB (FA); Tyrod Taylor, QB (FA); AJ Moore, S (FA); DeShaun Watson, QB (trade)
Offseason Grade: A
The Texans had a fantastic offseason on all fronts, most notably through the draft, where they landed potentially four immediate starters in Stingley, Pitre, Green and Metchie III.
They also did an excellent job making financially smart free-agent signings at priority positions as well, including backup quarterback, defensive end and along the offensive line.
Their biggest and best move of the offseason was trading Deshaun Watson to Cleveland, and clearing out the cloud that hung over the franchise. — Matt Galatzan, Texans Daily
Biggest Unanswered Question
The Texans were broken last season. A lot of that had to do with DeShaun Watson. However, new head coach Lovie Smith has seemingly come in and revitalized the franchise. Can he keep it going when the losses start mounting up? — Matt Galatzan, Texans Daily
Fantasy Fact
The Texans will head into this season with Davis Mills as their starting quarterback. He won’t bring much fantasy fanfare in drafts, but he did finish his rookie year strong. Mills actually ranked 10th in fantasy points among signal-callers over the final five weeks and outscored Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts during that time. — Michael Fabiano
