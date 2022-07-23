Giants' 2022 Week 11 Opponent Preview: Detroit Lions

The Giants and Lions will see each other for the first time since 2019, the second and final year of Pat Shurmur tenure as head coach.

Much has changed for the Lions. They traded their long-time quarterback, Matthew Stafford, to the Rams and are now fielding Jared Goff under center. And their head coach is Dan Campbell, a former tight end who played four seasons for the Giants after his selection in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

The 46-year-old Campbell is in his second season at the helm of the Lions, for whom he played during the 2006-2008 seasons. Between his time with the Giants and Lions, Campbell was with the Cowboys from 2003-2005.

He finished his playing career in 2009 with the Saints, whose head coach was Sean Payton, his offensive coordinator for a bit with the Giants.

Week 11: New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions

Sunday, November 20, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX (Flex Scheduling)

Lions' 2021 Record

3-13-1 (.206), 4th place, NFC North

Series History

The Giants trail the regular-season series 23-21-1 and the postseason series 1-0. New York is 1-3 in the last four meetings dating back to 2014.

Last Meeting

The Lions topped the Giants 31-26 at Detroit on October 27, 2019, after Detroit took a 14-point lead in the first quarter of that game. Former Giants linebacker Devon Kennard got the scoring going for the Lions when he recovered a Giants fumble for a 13-yard touchdown return.

The Giants, at one point, pulled to within a point of the Lions and nearly tied the game up thanks to 22- and 28-yard touchdown receptions by Darius Slayton, but on the second touchdown, kicker Aldrick Rosas missed the extra point, leaving the Giants down 14-13 with 4:39 left in the game.

The last time the two teams met in New Jersey, the Lions recorded a 24-10 win on September 18, 2017.

Lions Key Additions

Aidan Hutchinson, DE (draft); Jameson Williams, WR (draft); DJ Chark, WR (FA); DeShon Elliott, S (FA); Mike Hughes, CB (FA), Chris Board, LB (FA)

Lions Key Losses

Trey Flowers, DE (released); Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB (FA); KhaDarel Hodge, WR (FA); Dean Marlowe, S (FA); Nick Williams, DT (FA)

Offseason Grade: C+

In free agency, the Lions decided to bring back a significant number of their own free agents, leaving many to wonder why a team that only won three games would still want a plethora of the same players back.

The team did address one of its biggest weaknesses from last year at wide receiver, drafting Williams in the first round and signing Chark. The defense still has question marks at linebacker, but drafting Hutchinson should start the process of improving the defensive line. — John Maakaron, Publisher, All Lions

Biggest Question Still to be Answered

Last season, the projected starting five did not see the field together all that much because of injuries. Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow must stay healthy and Penei Sewell is expected to take a significant leap forward in his second year. The unit must open holes for D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, especially in the red zone. — John Maakaron, Publisher, All Lions

Fantasy Fact

The Lions added two field stretchers in Chark and Williams this offseason. For them to succeed, however, Jared Goff needs to improve his downfield passing stats. Last season, he ranked 25th in attempts of 20-plus air yards (3.3 PG) and tied for 22nd in big plays (20-plus yards) among quarterbacks with at least 12 starts. — Michael Fabiano

