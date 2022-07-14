Giants' 2022 Week 5 Opponent Preview: Green Bay Packers

The New York Giants will make their third visit across the pond to participate in the NFL's International Series. The Giants, who took part in the inaugural game of the series back in 2007 when they beat the Dolphins 13-10 at London's Wembley Stadium, will "visit" the Green Bay Packers, who are making their International Series debut.

The game, originally due to be held at the historic Lambeau Field, will be played at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 9.

The Giants, who beat the Rams 17-10 in their second International Series appearance (2016), have made the playoffs every season in which they've played in London.

Week 5: New York Giants "at" Green Bay Packers

Sunday, October 9, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

(at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

Packers' 2021 Record

13-4 (.765), 1st place, NFC North. Lost to the 49ers 13-10 in the NFC Divisional Round

Series History

Giants trail the regular season series, 29-23-2, and trail in the postseason, 5-3. The Packers have won the last three games in the series, including a 2016 NFC Wild Card Game.

In the 54 regular-season games played between the teams, the Packers have outscored the Giants, 977-953.

Last Meeting

December 1, 2019: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two of his four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as the Packers routed the Giants, 31-13 victory in MetLife Stadium.

Packers' Key Additions

De’Vondre Campbell, LB (re-signed); Rasul Douglas, CB (re-signed); Sammy Watkins, WR (FA); Jarran Reed, DT (FA); Keisean Nixon, CB (FA); Pat O’Donnell, P (FA); Quay Walker, LB (draft); Devonte Wyatt, DT (draft); Christian Watson, WR (draft)

Packers' Key Losses

Davante Adams, WR (traded); Za’Darius Smith, OLB (released); Billy Turner, RT (released); Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR (FA); Chandon Sullivan, CB (FA); Lucas Patrick, G/C (FA).

Offseason Grade: C

Arguably the biggest transaction during the entire NFL offseason was the trade of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders for first- and second-round picks. With the first-round pick, the Packers selected Walker, a linebacker prospect with an incredible combination of size and speed. He potentially will give the Packers an elite tandem alongside Campbell.

The Packers packaged their second-round pick to move up to select receiver Christian Watson, who also features an incredible combination of size and speed. He potentially will join Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Adams in the team’s pantheon of great second-round receivers.

But whether Walker and Watson will maximize their athletic gifts is anyone’s guess. Their development will determine whether the Packers won or lost the blockbuster trade.

Re-signing Campbell and Douglas were huge moves in keeping together what could be a powerhouse defense.— Bill Huber, Packer Central

Biggest Unanswered Question

Until this season, Aaron Rodgers has never gone into a season without a proven star receiver. It’s not as if the Packers are going to stop throwing the football, so who’s capable of getting open and catching it?

Allen Lazard, a quality role player the past couple seasons, will move into the No. 1 spot. In free agency, the team signed Watkins, the fourth pick of the 2014 draft. Over the past six seasons, he’s topped 40 receptions only once. Watson, Romeo Doubs (fourth round) and Samori Toure (seventh round) were added in the draft.

The veteran Cobb and 2020 third-rounder Amari Rodgers will compete in the slot. The season might hinge on whether anyone from that group can get open on third-and-10 in a key moment in the playoffs.— Bill Huber, Packer Central

Fantasy Fact

Adams had 669 catches and 73 touchdowns in his 116 career games with the Green Bay Packers. He was traded to the Raiders this offseason. Without him, the Packers’ top three wideouts are Allen Lazard, Watson and Cobb. The trio has produced a combined 700 catches and 66 touchdowns in the NFL. — Michael Fabiano

Join the Giants Country Community