Giants Among Top of League in Guaranteed Money Paid Out
Go big or go home.
Such appears to have been the approach taken by New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen when it came to handing out guaranteed money in contracts this off-season.
According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap, the Giants have committed almost $94 million in future guaranteed money to their players, a sum that excludes the 2024 draft picks and quarterbacks.
That figure is the third-most in the league, falling behind the Philadelphia Eagles ($119.56 million) and Jacksonville Jaguars ($105.613 million).
The Giants' spending this off-season has left them with a league-low $1,126,707 of cap space; the biggest earners in that department include quarterback Daniel Jones, outside linebacker Brian Burns, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II.
Paying out guaranteed money has become a necessary evil with NFL contracts, as players want financial security. But from a business perspective, the guaranteed money isn't such a bad thing so long as the roster wins.
In two seasons under Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants have a 15-18-1 record and one playoff berth (in 2022).
Their upcoming third season is a big one for both men, given the major upgrades made to the roster's offensive line, the addition of edge rusher Brian Burns, and the money tied up in quarterback Daniel Jones.
OTC currently has the Giants with $14.861 million in cap space for 2025, putting them in the league's lower half. That number, however, is fluid.
For example, if tight end Darren Waller retires, as is expected to be the case, the Giants will gain $10.541 in additional space that's currently allocated to his 2025 salary.