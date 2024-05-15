Giants Among Top Teams Expected to be in Mix for Quarterback in 2025
The New York Giants might have passed on adding a quarterback to their roster from this year's draft class, but that has hardly quelled chatter about ongoing concerns surrounding incumbent Daniel Jones.
Jones, who tore his ACL one year into his four-year, $160 million contract, is expected to be the team's starter once healthy. But with the contract expiring after this season, it's probably fair to describe this coming season as a "make or break" one for the former Duke signal caller.
While there are optimists who believe Jones will bounce back from last year's disappointing performance, there are also those, like CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, who speculate that the Giants could be eyeing the quarterbacks of the 2025 draft, potentially setting the stage for a new era in the team’s quarterback position.
“This couldn't be more obvious because the Giants already flirted with the quarterbacks in the draft just a few weeks ago,” Trapasso wrote.
“While we'll probably never know exactly which 2024 passer they targeted or which offer they sent to either the [Arizona] Cardinals at No. 4 or [the New England] Patriots at No. 3, we do know they actively passed on J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix, who were picked at No. 11 and No. 12 overall, respectively. Daniel Jones should feel fortunate to still have the Giants starting gig after a disastrous two-touchdown, six-interception 2023 that ended prematurely due to a knee ligament tear.”
The team could move on from Jones in the offseason and potentially draft his replacement afterward. However, there is hope within the organization that Jones will resemble the quarterback he was in 2022 when he led the team to the postseason for the first time since 2016 and won a postseason game for the first time since 2011.
If not, the Giants can exit the deal before the start of the 2025 league year, in which they'd save $19.35 million if they move on.
The Giants hope that the improvements made on the offensive line, combined with the addition of receiver Malik Nabers in the first round of the draft, make a difference for Jones. If he should stumble again to where the team needs to pull the plug to avoid risking Jones's $12 million injury guarantee in the third year of his contract (2025), they would turn to Drew Lock to ride out the rest of the season.